It’s North Quincy’s turn to wear the belt in back-and-forth intracity rivalry with Quincy

In a marathon of a game that clocked in at just a hair under three hours, North Quincy took down Quincy, 43-20, in the 91st edition of the Thanksgiving crosstown rivalry.
The Raiders (4-6) get revenge following last year’s back-and-forth classic, a 40-35 Quincy win. The teams have traded the city championship back-and-forth more times in the past five years than they did across all of the 2000s.
“Last year was a heartbreaker,” North Quincy coach Ryan Craig said. "There was a sour taste in our mouth, and these kids really stepped up.”
Raiders junior quarterback Mikey Galligan threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, while senior running back Ben Hudach scored twice on the ground and once through the air after missing the majority of the season with a knee injury.
The Raiders never trailed, scoring the first points of the game on a safety and not looking back, running up a 15-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Holy cow, Ben Walinjom. NQ in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/D9yMSheGWg— Joe Eachus (@joeeachus_) November 23, 2023
Hudach scored his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth on a 9-yard rush to effectively seal the game.
On the penultimate play of the game, the Raiders called a timeout with under 30 seconds to go to bring in every senior for one play together to end their high school careers (which would be flagged for too many men, naturally).
“It was another coach’s [idea], so I can’t take credit,” Craig said. “Just to get all of the seniors out there for one last time. They stayed together over four years, they’re a great group of players and a great group of young men.”
Though the game featured a pair of teams with 3-6 records, Craig believes the matchup will only get more exciting considering the youth on both sidelines.
“Quincy-North Quincy is such a special game, you throw the [season] records out,” he said. “It’s always a great game, win-or-lose.”
The Raiders’ win brings the all-time series record to 49-37-5 in favor of Quincy.
