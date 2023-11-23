Jayden Barber does it all as Dennis-Yarmouth keeps the Chowder Cup away from Nauset

Barber (16-of-28 passing, 226 yards, INT) showed off his dual-threat capabilities by throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for 138 yards and another score to guide D-Y to a 35-32 victory over Nauset (3-8) in the 27th edition of the Chowder Bowl.

With a talent like junior quarterback Jayden Barber leading the offense, the Dolphins’ calm demeanor was warranted.

NORTH EASTHAM — Even after falling behind by two touchdowns at the start of the second quarter, Dennis-Yarmouth showed little panic.

“It feels good to help the team win,” said Barber, who was named Offensive Most Valuable Player for the Dolphins (7-4). “I love being a team player, so whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m going to do.”

Barber demonstrated his ability to extend plays with his legs throughout the game, and he showcased his breakaway speed with a 58-yard touchdown run with 20.8 seconds left in the half that gave D-Y a 21-18 lead at the intermission.

Through the air, Barber threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bohlin, a 4-yard TD pass to Peyton Kellett (7 catches, 78 yards), and a 13-yard scoring strike to Oliver Doto that gave D-Y its final lead with 3:33 remaining.

“He’s incredible,” Nauset coach Jesse Peno said of Barber. “I think he’s the best quarterback I’ve seen this year. He should get more recognition statewide. That kid is phenomenal.”

Jayden Wetherbee was named Defensive MVP for D-Y. Logan Daniels Julien (15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs) was Nauset’s Offensive MVP, and Isaiah Robinson, who recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff, was tabbed Defensive MVP after intercepting Barber.

Despite his team’s slow start, D-Y coach Chris Marsh said there was little doubt the Dolphins would win their fourth straight Chowder Bowl with Barber behind center.

“He’s unbelievable. You can call a bad play and he makes it look good,” Marsh said. “With the confidence we have in our offense, when we do get down two scores or three scores, nobody panics because we can score fast.”