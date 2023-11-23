Jets activate tackle Duane Brown ahead of first Black Friday game vs. Dolphins

The 38-year-old Brown started the first two games of the season at left tackle, but was sidelined since with a hip injury. He was listed as questionable to play.

The Jets had until Thursday afternoon to activate Brown, whose 21-day practice window was expiring. If he wasn’t activated, he would have had to spend the rest of the season on IR.

The Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from the injured reserve list Thursday, putting him on the 53-man roster the day before the NFL’s first Black Friday game, against the Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brown has been practicing fully for most of the past three weeks, including Thursday, but it was uncertain earlier this week if he’d be ready to return to the active roster.

“We’re just working through it,” coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the week. “Trying to see where he’s at.”

Brown’s brief time in New York has been marked by injuries. The one-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection signed with the Jets last year during training camp and played through a torn left rotator cuff for most of the season.

New York created the “Selfless Warrior Award” last year in Brown’s honor, with him the first recipient. It will be given annually to “the player who gives the most of himself for the team,” as voted on by the coaches.

Brown had surgery this past offseason and gradually worked his way back onto the field during training camp and was in the starting lineup for the start of the season.

The Jets might need help at left tackle against Miami. Mekhi Becton, who slid over from right tackle and has started the past eight games on the left side in Brown’s place, was questionable to play with a sprained ankle. He didn’t practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

New York made several other moves ahead of the game, including signing offensive lineman Xavier Newman to the active roster from the practice squad. Newman started two weeks ago, but missed last Sunday’s game at Buffalo with an injury. He was replaced by Chris Glaser, who was released Thursday.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart were promoted from the practice squad for the game.

Faulkner steps in as Steelers for friend Canada

This isn’t the way Eddie Faulkner wanted to get the biggest job of his professional life.

Faulkner and Matt Canada are friends. It’s a bond that goes back well over a decade, a bond that hardly ended when the Steelers fired Canada as their offensive coordinator Tuesday and replaced him with Faulkner, the 46-year-old running backs coach.

Yes, Faulkner is thankful and excited for the opportunity. No, he’s not thrilled it had to come at Canada’s expense.

“We feel like we let (Canada) down,” Faulkner said Thursday.

Coach Mike Tomlin selected Faulkner as the coordinator on an interim basis, with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan handling the play-calling duties Sunday when Pittsburgh (6-4) visits Cincinnati (5-5).

The move makes Faulkner one of a handful of Black men currently in the position in the NFL, a job considered a primary stepping stone to becoming a head coach.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think it was a blessing,” Faulkner said. “I totally understand it. You know what I’m saying? Like, I’m at the point in my career where I totally understand the opportunity that’s there. But at the same time, it’s not clouding what the task at hand is.”

Namely, trying to get Pittsburgh’s 28th-ranked offense to show signs of growth. The Steelers have remained in the crowded AFC playoff race despite a unit that struggles to generate points or yards with any regularity.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Hasselbach dead

Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Broncos during the team’s back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56.

The Broncos announced Hasselbach’s death, citing family. Hasselbach’s family said he died at home in the Denver area after a six-month fight with cancer.

Hasselback began his career with four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He’s one of 10 players to win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl.

Hasselbach never missed a game during his seven seasons with the Broncos between 1994 and 2000. He started 29 regular-season games and three playoff games, including the Broncos’ win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl following the 1998 season.

A native of the Netherlands, Hasselbach played at the University of Washington after growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.