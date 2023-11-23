Thanksgiving football is here. Follow along with live updates from around Massachusetts.

The Boston Globe will be providing live score and action updates for games around the region. Follow along below, and check out the full schedule of games here.

Nobody does Thanksgiving day football like Massachusetts. Home to some of the most storied rivalries in the country, the Bay State’s turkey day slate is jam-packed with competitive matchups and plenty of fanfare.

The turkey is prepped. The 5Ks are finished. It’s time for some high school football.

Did Nate Weitzer pick your team to win today? — 9:00 a.m.

No. 1 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Xaverian: This is the Division 1 Super Bowl matchup, but don’t expect either team to hold back with Prep looking to clinch an outright Catholic Conference crown and Xaverian looking to snag a share. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP.

No. 4 Marshfield at No. 8 Duxbury: Marshfield is coming off an upset win over Catholic Memorial to reach the Division 2 Super Bowl and Duxbury is headed to a third straight D4 Super Bowl. The Patriot League Keenan title is on the line in this rivalry. Pick: MARSHFIELD.

No. 9 Foxborough at Mansfield: Veterans from both towns will be honored along with Foxborough’s trio of seniors, who all lost their fathers over the past few years. Foxborough is looking to keep the momentum going ahead of a Division 5 Super Bowl matchup with Hanover. Pick: FOXBOROUGH.

Abington at Whitman-Hanson: Jim Kelliher will coach his 50th and final Thanksgiving game, and the Green Wave will do everything they can to send their beloved mentor home a winner. Pick: ABINGTON.

Melrose at Wakefield: Melrose coach Tim Morris is seeking his 200th career win in the 117th installment. Pick: WAKEFIELD.

Newburyport at Amesbury: Lynnfield is in position to clinch the Cape Ann League with a win over North Reading, but these rivals should still be gunning for a share of the title in their 100th meeting. Pick: AMESBURY.

No. 7 Needham at Wellesley: Needham came a few plays short of a Division 1 Super Bowl appearance and will look to win a share of the Bay State title by grabbing another win in the 136th installment. Pick: NEEDHAM.

No. 12 Milton at Braintree: Milton is Super Bowl bound for a second straight year and looks to improve on a 50-41-1 record against Braintree. Pick: MILTON.

Which teams reign supreme? Explore the rivalries. — 8:45 a.m.

Do you know which two teams have faced off the most? How about the rivalry that’s been the most even throughout the years?

Lucky for you, the Globe has crunched the numbers. Search for your favorite school and explore how they’ve fared against their biggest rival with our database.

We’re actually going to have a very nice Thanksgiving day, writes meteorologist Dave Epstein.

When you get up it should be around 40 degrees — not too cold for those football games. Temperatures during the afternoon will warm to around 50 degrees, so it will be nice to get outside and take a walk after the big meal.

See the full forecast here.

