Myles Sanchez’s game-saving INT preserves Wakefield’s victory over Melrose

The sophomore Wakefield linebacker dropped into coverage, jumping backwards to snag Brophy’s pass intended for two open receivers in the end zone.

WAKEFIELD –– Myles Sanchez mirrored Connor Brophy as the Melrose quarterback rolled to the right side. On fourth-and-goal from the 5 yard line with 23 seconds remaining and the game on the line, Sanchez intended to cut off the rush.

Ballgame.

Sanchez’s quick-witted heroics secured Wakefield a 7-3 victory over Melrose in the 113th meeting of the historic Middlesex Freedom rivals. The Warriors (8-3) improved to 44-63-6 all time, while the Raiders fell to 7-4 as coach Tim Morris still sits at 199 career wins.

“We’re in a situation where anything can happen on the goal line — they can throw, they can run,” said Sanchez. “The QB rolls out, I see him pull [the ball] back, he throws it, and I jump as high as I can to make the play.”

Before Sanchez trotted off the field, his mother Renee needed to take a selfie with him. “I’m a proud Mama; he just made the game winning play!” she exclaimed.

As usual, mom was absolutely right.

Sanchez accounted for 111 yards on 28 carries, shouldering the lion’s share of offensive touches. Senior standout Steven Woish played his first full game back from a high ankle sprain and scored the game’s lone touchdown on a 3-yard plunge in the second quarter.

“It felt fantastic,” said Woish. “A great game to come back, super emotional, a lot of seniors last game that are not going on to play in college. Super emotional for a lot of people — everyone wanted this one.”

The Warriors’ offensive line shined in a terrific battle in the trenches. Zach Courtright, Cade Esposito, Joe Lamonica, Brandon Meahl, Bryce Vaughan, and tight end Jackson Fitzpatrick worked tirelessly to create room for the backs to operate. Lamonica, a senior captain, broke out in tears of joy afterward.

“It was tough; so, so tough,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty. “They weren’t going to quit, they were going to keep on coming — Lord knows that we weren’t going to quit, either. It was a couple of immovable forces going against each other.”

