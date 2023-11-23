Noah Mackenzie and Logan Keyes unlock Bay State Herget Division crown for Walpole

“It’s awesome,” Mackenzie said. “Just getting to do what you’ve wanted to do since you were a little kid, and you’re doing it with your brothers, that’s the best part.”

Junior quarterback Noah Mackenzie threw touchdown passes of 53, 85, and 16 yards, and senior running back Logan Keyes churned out 100 yards in the first half for the Timberwolves (9-3), who win the Bay State Conference’s Herget Division. Fourth-seeded Walpole plays No. 3 Milton (8-3) in the Division 3 state championship on Thursday (8 p.m.).

WEYMOUTH — Weymouth started strong, but Super Bowl-bound Walpole jumped ahead with timely strikes in the second quarter en route to a 44-20 win.

Advertisement

Weymouth senior quarterback Tyler Nordstrom opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cam Fernandez, adding two touchdown passes to senior Andrew DelGallo as the Wildcats finished 7-4.

Walpole senior John Daher scored on a 4-yard run, and Mackenzie added the two-point rush to tie the game at 14 with 6:03 remaining in the first half. Timberwolves senior Kevin Needham intercepted a deflected pass on the following drive, setting up a 2-yard touchdown for Keyes.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With 56 seconds remaining, junior Matthew St. Cyr snagged an 85-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Mackenzie for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Walpole coach Chris Sullivan said there was some doubt playing the starters.

“The past couple of days, I went back and forth with what I wanted to do. I just came to the conclusion that we play, we play to win, it’s our style — we’re not going to hold people back,” said Sullivan. “We tried to rotate more guys, keep guys more fresh. At the end of the day, Weymouth came out a lot hungrier than us in the first couple of drives. They made plays, we didn’t. Our kids didn’t want to come out, they wanted to play.”

Advertisement

Lenny Rowe can be reached at lenny.rowe@globe.com.