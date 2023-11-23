North Attleborough seniors go out in style by defeating rival Attleboro

“I knew they were going to be ready to play,” Strachan said. “They just fought until the end and it was a last possession type of thing. I am proud of our kids and the way they played. Chris Hanewich, Nolan McLaughlin, Lucas Mattson, they’re just outstanding captains, outstanding seniors, and I am super excited for them to go out this way.”

And for the second straight year, former Attleboro coach and North Attleborough alum Michael Strachan (’86) led his alma mater to a narrow victory, leaning on seniors Chase Frisoli, Chris Hanewich, and Ryan Bannon to secure a 20-15 victory on Attleboro’s home turf.

ATTLEBORO — For the first time this century, North Attleborough and Attleboro each went into the Thanksgiving Day game looking for its first Hockomock League win.

North Attleborough (5-6) leads the series, 65-30-8, over Attleboro (2-9).

Attleboro’s Adrian Rivera did not make it easy for the North side, rushing for 60 yards and pulling in 10 receptions for 88 yards. Attleboro took an early 7-0 lead and went ahead, 15-14, late in the third quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Matt Harvie to Brody McKenna, with Rivera tacking on the 2-point conversion.

“We tried our best and I think we played him really well,” Strachan said of Rivera. “I thought we settled in. He made his plays but we didn’t give up the big one and that’s what we focused on.”

Senior quarterback Frisoli (11 carries, 83 yards, TD) and tailback Hanewich (16 carries, 73 yards, TD) pounded the ball inside and wore down Attleboro’s defense. Bannon added the go-ahead score from 3 yards with 3:40 remaining.

“Running it down their throat, I think that’s what we did best and we just stuck with it.” said Hanewich.

“This is the first time I’ve been back since I left,” Strachan said. “A lot of great friends here and family. I am just so proud of our team and the way they played and the way our kids fought. I couldn’t be prouder.”