Patriots have themselves to blame for their problematic quarterback situation

After standing by Wilson through 11 weeks, coach Robert Saleh is giving Boyle a chance to jump-start a sputtering offense, which hasn’t scored a touchdown since the first quarter of Week 8.

FOXBOROUGH — On Monday, the Jets announced their plans to start Tim Boyle over 2021 second overall draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback.

“This is just another situation to see if we can give another guy an opportunity,” Saleh said. “See if something can change.”

Meanwhile, in New England, coach Bill Belichick rebuffed nearly every question about the Patriots’ quarterback situation this week.

Has a decision been made on who will start Sunday against the Giants?

“I’ve told all the players the same thing,” Belichick said. “Be ready to go.”

When would a head coach want the team to know who is going to start?

“Everybody needs to be ready to go.”

Is the team holding a competition at the position this week?

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go.”

If Belichick has already made up his mind and is just playing coy, then offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and the players are also playing their parts well. The best indication of the team’s plans came Wednesday from incumbent Mac Jones, who said he hopes to start Sunday.

But regardless of whom the Patriots name, this week’s uncertainty is reflective of their ongoing mismanagement at the position.

Benching Jones at this point would make sense for the Patriots, who, like the Jets, have struggled to establish any sort of consistency with their passing attack. Their offense ranks near the bottom of the league in points per game, total yards, first downs per game, and time of possession, among other statistics.

Jones has 12 turnovers, including three pick-6s. Against Indianapolis in Frankfurt, his last throw of the game was a limp pass that should have been a Patriots touchdown but instead was easily intercepted by Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

Jones is lucky that play was his lone turnover of the game, given the ill-advised, underhanded heave he chucked up in the third quarter and the misfire in the end zone he overthrew earlier in the fourth.

Based on his latest performance — and the overall downward trajectory of his season — it would be understandable if the Patriots decided to bench Jones. Saleh’s comments could apply to the situation in New England, too.

The Patriots, however, have bungled their quarterback room so badly that there isn’t an obvious alternative. They sure could use an experienced veteran right now.

If Jones does not start, the options are 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe and third-stringer Will Grier. College-quarterback-turned-NFL-wide-receiver Malik Cunningham is also available off the practice squad.

Zappe had some success when he started two games last season with Jones injured, but he too has regressed this year. The Patriots felt comfortable subjecting him to waivers at the initial deadline for 53-man roster cuts, and also elected to sit him in favor of Cunningham in Week 6.

With the game on the line against Indianapolis, the Patriots decided to entrust Zappe with their final two-minute drive. He gained 26 yards before throwing an interception into triple coverage to seal the Colts’ win. In his two other relief appearances this year, Zappe completed 7 of his 18 attempts (38.9 percent) for 79 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Grier, meanwhile, was the third third-stringer the Patriots signed this fall, following Matt Corral and Ian Book. In two career NFL starts, Grier completed 53.8 percent of his passes and threw four interceptions with no touchdowns.

Perhaps the only important qualification, however, is that Zappe and Grier are not Jones. Boyle’s NFL résumé is hardly impressive, but Saleh figured the change could still offer a spark. Boyle will have had a full week of practice reps to get acclimated.

Zappe and Grier would likely benefit from a full slate of practice snaps if they were to start, but it doesn’t sound as though the Patriots are giving one player the bulk of the first-team reps. Based on what coaches and players are saying, the practice snaps have been split.

Asked if it would be more advantageous for one player to take the majority of the starting reps in practice, Belichick didn’t break form.

“I want everybody to be prepared,” he said.

If Jones continues to start, then electing to bench him for a meaningful drive against Indianapolis doesn’t age well. And as if Jones needed another blow to his confidence, Belichick’s refusal to name him the starter sure doesn’t help, either.

With seven games left on schedule, questions surrounding the starting quarterback position have the potential to persist well beyond Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.

But the Patriots sure don’t seem to have any answers.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.