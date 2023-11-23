Road trip for Bruins fathers was an emotional journey for Mason Lohrei’s dad

He’s seen so much more over the last month, and that’s in large part to his son, Mason, a Bruins rookie.

Choking back tears as he searched for the right words while watching the Bruins’ morning skate Monday in Tampa, Dave took a deep breath.

“At the end of the day, you’re really proud of him,” he said. “The first goal, the first game, the first assist, the first everything.”

As a hockey coach, Dave has tutored and mentored players in the ECHL, the USHL, the CHL, the NCAA, and countless youth leagues.

He has hung his shingle in Arizona, Nashville, Reading (Pa.), and Miami (Ohio), along with other hockey hotbeds like, say, Sioux City, Fayetteville, and Baton Rouge.

“Yeah,” said Dave. “I was on a lot of buses. A lot of buses.”

The buses were replaced by chartered jets this week as the Bruins treated the players’ fathers on a little Southern sojourn.

“That flight down was pretty nice,” said Dave. “We weren’t eating wet sandwiches, I can tell you that.”

The three hours aboard the big bird were filled with smiles, laughs, and stories. So many stories.

When it was Dave’s turn to tell a tale about his son’s journey to the highest hockey level, he picked one that every hockey dad, mom, grandpa, and grandma could relate to.

While coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ ECHL team, the Reading Royals, Dave would let Mason skate sometimes, but by the time he was 5, Mason wanted to be on a team of his own.

“So we put him on the Reading Royals’ junior team,” said Dave. “So on Saturday mornings, we had to drive up to Philadelphia. It was an hour on the turnpike, and it was always freezing cold. So I would go out and start the car about 4:30 in the morning, pitch dark, 20 degrees.”

He would pack the car with Gatorade and Pop-Tarts before grabbing Mason, still wrapped in a blanket, and plopping him in the backseat.

“One morning he woke up in the back, it was still dark, and I could hear a little voice go, ‘Dad?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Mace?’ And he goes, ‘Are we ever going to have a game when it’s light out?’ ‘’

Dave beamed as he recalled the story.

This hockey vacation allowed Dave not only the chance to spend time with his boy, but also the opportunity to bond with other fathers who spent countless hours toting their kids to practices, games, camps, and skill sessions.

“I said to [Phil] Poitras, , ‘Can you imagine five years ago that we’d be sitting in Tampa Bay watching our kids play in the NHL?’ ‘’ said Dave. “No way.”

Part of Dave’s job as coach is evaluating talent. What players could make an impact? Who fits where? Who could advance to the next level?

When one of the players is your flesh and blood? Well, that’s not so easy.

“I’ve always tempered my expectations,” Dave said. “I’ve had a lot of my scouting buddies say, ‘Oh boy, he is going to do well, he’s going to the NHL.’ I’d say, ‘Hold on now. Last time I checked, you weren’t Mr. [Don] Sweeney handing out contracts.’ So, I never really thought or dreamed that he’d be here.”

Through Mason’s time at Culver Military Academy, where he switched from forward to defense, to the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, where he was drafted by the Bruins in 2020, to Ohio State, he just kept getting better.

Dave acknowledged he had a pretty good idea that Mason would be drafted, and he remembers getting the call as if it were yesterday. He watched and listened as Mason jumped on a conference call and started fielding questions from reporters.

“It was like every media outlet in the world was asking him questions,” said Dave. “We found out really quickly how important Bruins hockey is to New Englanders.”

That point has been driven home more this week as Dave marveled at the throngs of Bruins fans that showed up to the games in Tampa and Sunrise.

The old coach was in his glory Wednesday night, trading stories with Bruins legend Bobby Orr, who joined the fathers in their box at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Look at that,” Dave said, pointing to Orr’s autograph on the chest of his Bruins sweater. “I mean, really, look at that.”

It was a good week for Dave Lohrei, the hockey lifer. It’s been an even better one for Dave Lohrei, the hockey dad.

“We’re just happy for him,” he said as his eyes filled again. “I think his moment is here. As you can imagine, he’s sitting in the locker room with [Brandon] Carlo and [Charlie] McAvoy and [Brad] Marchand, and of course Pasta [David Pastrnak] and those guys.

“He’s taking it all in and learning, and I think it even motivates him more to continue to stay the course as we’ve always told him.”

It’s been a great week for Mason, as well.

“It’s always nice to have him around,” he said of dear old dad. “He’s enjoying it and I am, too.”

