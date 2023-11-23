In a super preview, Xaverian tops St. John’s Prep on Luke Bell’s 30-yard field goal as time expires

The kick set off a frenzied, celebratory scene on the field among players, coaches, and alumni. It also gave the second-ranked Hawks (10-2) a statement victory before the teams meet Wednesday in the Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

Bell delivered Xaverian a thrilling, 23-21 victory over top-ranked St. John’s Prep on Thanksgiving Day, booting a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the 55th meeting between the Catholic Conference rivals.

WESTWOOD — With a pair of nose plugs stuffed in his nostrils and blood smeared over his face, Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck proudly described kicker Luke Bell as a “stone cold, tough kid.”

Advertisement

“I trust Luke Bell with my life,” Hasselbeck said. “I told him to just relax and he was already in the zone. He’s such a good kid and such a good player. I knew once I got the snap down he was going to do the job.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Xaverian was inches away from Bell not even getting a crack at the winning kick. Facing a fourth and 5 at the Prep 38-yard line with 40 seconds left, Hasselbeck scrambled from the pocket, evaded a pair of rushers, and threw off his back foot to Christian McIntyre for a completion at the sticks.

Prep coach Brian St. Pierre thought the spot should have been measured. On the next play, Hasselbeck scampered up the middle for 14 yards, hurting his nose getting the tackle. With blood on his face, he had to leave the field for the next play, a 13-yard run by Mike O’Connor to the left hash that put the Hawks in field goal range.

Bell trotted out with three seconds left and went through his normal routine, even though this was not a normal kick. The junior took two steps forward, sent a booming kick down the middle, and sprinted across the field with his exuberant teammates following.

Advertisement

“I just kept to my routine and made sure I kept my head down,” Bell said. “Definitely the biggest kick of my life. The win puts us on a high note and now we need to get focused for Wednesday night.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl, both teams played their starters, but held back some play calls. Xaverian led, 14-7, at half behind a pair of rushing scores from O’Connor (202 yards). But Prep (11-1) battled back and took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter after quarterback Deacon Robillard recorded a rushing score and threw an 18-yard touchdown to Gavin Gold.

Hasselbeck responded on the final play of the third quarter with a 52-yard run. But the point-after attempt was blocked, setting up an epic fourth quarter that gave Xaverian a share of the Catholic Conference with Prep and Catholic Memorial.

Xaverian leads the series, 32-23.

“We have no quit,” Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said. “We played until the last whistle. The Catholic Conference is important to us and it’s why we practice every day. It’s all about the next man up for us.”