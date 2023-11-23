Tate Hoffmeister bulldozes Wellesley as Needham ends five-year Centennial Trophy drought

The nation’s oldest public school rivalry didn’t disappoint as a standing room-only crowd packed the stands at Wellesley High and wrapped around the fence for an intense, chippy game.

”It feels great. It’s been a while,” Hoffmeister said. “It’s been tough to lose these games at the end of the season . . . I’m so happy we were able to get this done.”

WELLESLEY — Behind three touchdowns and 235 rushing yards from Tate Hoffmeister, along with stifling defense, Needham took down rival Wellesley, 21-7, to capture the Centennial Trophy for the first time on Thanksgiving since 2018.

The only score of the first half came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hoffmeister with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. Dante Varano added the point after for a 7-0 Rockets lead at the break.

Facing fourth-and-1 at the Wellesley 13 late in the third quarter, Hoffmeister broke off his second TD run for a 13-0 lead. A fake kick on the PAT attempt was no good.

In the final two minutes of the third, Max Poirier hit Robby Broggi for a 25-yard touchdown pass and Bronson Maccini’s extra point made it 13-7.

Needham (10-2) missed a field goal its next possession, but Wellesley (5-6) quickly went three-and-out. A long Hoffmeister run set up his third TD from 8 yards out with 7:28 to go. A 2-point catch by Ben Schreiber made it 21-7.

The Rockets’ defense forced a turnover on downs and moments later, the Raiders stormed the field to celebrate.

Needham closes its deficit to 66-61-9 in the 136th installment of the historic series.