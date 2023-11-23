Tate Hoffmeister bulldozes Wellesley as Needham ends five-year Centennial Trophy drought

WELLESLEY — Behind three touchdowns and 235 rushing yards from Tate Hoffmeister, along with stifling defense, Needham took down rival Wellesley, 21-7, to capture the Centennial Trophy for the first time on Thanksgiving since 2018.
”It feels great. It’s been a while,” Hoffmeister said. “It’s been tough to lose these games at the end of the season . . . I’m so happy we were able to get this done.”
The nation’s oldest public school rivalry didn’t disappoint as a standing room-only crowd packed the stands at Wellesley High and wrapped around the fence for an intense, chippy game.
Needham star running back Tate Hoffmeister finishes the day with 235 yards & 3 TD’s. Here, he speaks with the media after the game @newftbj @GlobeSchools @NHSRockets @NeedhamFootball @CoachKopcso @HSFBamerica pic.twitter.com/vhA4fYpZuL— Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) November 23, 2023
The only score of the first half came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hoffmeister with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. Dante Varano added the point after for a 7-0 Rockets lead at the break.
Facing fourth-and-1 at the Wellesley 13 late in the third quarter, Hoffmeister broke off his second TD run for a 13-0 lead. A fake kick on the PAT attempt was no good.
Poirier takes direct snap & hits Robby Broggi for a 25 yard TD. Wellesley cuts it to 13-7, 1:39 3Q @newftbj @GlobeSchools @wellesleysports @Raider_FB pic.twitter.com/kj9R7zcKYL— Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) November 23, 2023
In the final two minutes of the third, Max Poirier hit Robby Broggi for a 25-yard touchdown pass and Bronson Maccini’s extra point made it 13-7.
Needham (10-2) missed a field goal its next possession, but Wellesley (5-6) quickly went three-and-out. A long Hoffmeister run set up his third TD from 8 yards out with 7:28 to go. A 2-point catch by Ben Schreiber made it 21-7.
Needham head coach Doug Kopcso speaks with the media following the Rockets’ 1st win over Wellesley on Thanksgiving since 2018 @newftbj @GlobeSchools @HSFBamerica @NHSRockets @NeedhamFootball @CoachKopcso pic.twitter.com/Q7VfAvpHGI— Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) November 23, 2023
The Rockets’ defense forced a turnover on downs and moments later, the Raiders stormed the field to celebrate.
Needham closes its deficit to 66-61-9 in the 136th installment of the historic series.