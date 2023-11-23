Israel-Hamas cease-fire may start Friday, followed by hostage and prisoner release

The timing for the releases, which may also not begin until Friday, was released in a statement issued by the National Security Council through the Israeli prime minister’s office, and appeared to rule out the possibility that hostages could be freed on Thursday, as many of their families had hoped.

JERUSALEM — A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas — the first extended break in almost seven weeks of war — will most likely not begin until Friday at the earliest, Israeli officials said Wednesday night, as negotiators hammered out details of an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would pause the fighting to allow the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The timing of the cease-fire was disclosed by an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the highly sensitive issue.

The new information underscored the fluidity of the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which are being mediated by Qatar. Earlier Wednesday, Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, told Al Jazeera from Qatar that his group had agreed to a temporary cease-fire starting at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, and an Israeli official had set out the same timing.

The two sides announced Wednesday morning — Tuesday evening in the United States — that they had agreed to the exchange and a pause in fighting, but they spent much of the day working out tricky details about timing and methods. In an atmosphere of deep mutual mistrust, with a history of collapsed truces and without an intermediary attempting to keep peace on the ground, Palestinians and Israelis alike worried that the deal might yet fall through.

The deal calls for the release of at least 150 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed by Israel in exchange for at least 50 women and minors taken hostage during the Hamas assault in Israel on Oct. 7. Israel said its warplanes would not fly over southern Gaza for the duration of the cease-fire and would not fly over the northern part of the territory for six hours each day.

But as if to highlight that there was no lull in the war yet, the Israeli military said on Wednesday that it “continued to fight in the Gaza Strip,” while Hamas said it had agreed to a truce, but “our hands will remain on the trigger.”

The Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity said hostages turned over by Hamas would be taken to hospitals, the seriously injured by helicopter. Those younger than 12 will be met at the border by their families, the official said, while older ones will meet their families at hospitals, where they will be debriefed by security services.

The Israeli government has said the hostages would be freed in four groups during the truce, each with at least 10 people. Israeli news media reported that the country’s spy service, Mossad, had the names of those set to be released in the first group, but would not notify their families until they had been recovered.

The Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons, most of them from the West Bank, will be taken by bus to their home districts. It was unclear whether they, too, would be set free in stages, but the official said the first would be released before any Israeli hostages.

Families hoping their loved ones might be among those set free endured an agonizing wait for any scrap of information, some daring to hope it would be good news.

“I am feeling like yesterday and the day before, only worse,” said Yael Engel Lichi, whose teenage nephew, Ofir Engel, was one of the Israelis seized in the Hamas raid and taken to Gaza, which Hamas controls. “We don’t know anything,” she added. “No official has been in touch to tell us anything.”

Across the divide, three teenagers from the Salaymeh family of East Jerusalem, arrested in July and charged with throwing rocks at Israelis, are on a list of 300 Palestinians whom Israel says it is considering for release. Israel has prohibited contact with detainees since Oct. 7.

“We don’t know anything about our son,” said Nawaf Salaymeh, the father of one of the youths, Ahmad, and uncle of the other two, Moataz and Mohammad. “Was he tortured or transferred to another prison or put in solitary confinement? Did he even have a mattress to sleep on, a blanket to keep him warm, or food?”

The cease-fire was negotiated through intermediaries, including Qatar, Egypt and the United States. The Biden administration has pressed Israel, privately and publicly, to allow for more lulls in the fighting and to exercise restraint in its military campaign to let more Palestinian civilians get to relative safety and to allow more aid to reach them.

The Hamas attack on Israel killed about 1,200 people, according to the Israeli government, while the health ministry in Gaza says the subsequent Israeli bombing and invasion have killed more than 12,000 people.

Most of Gaza’s estimated 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes, and most of the population in the north, where the fighting has been concentrated, has evacuated to the south, as directed by Israel. Israeli officials said they would not be allowed to return north during the cease-fire.

Many Palestinians are living in squalid conditions, with shortages of food, water and fuel, and medical care is scarce for the growing number of injured and sick. President Joe Biden said the cease-fire would allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade.

Palestinians welcomed the prospect of a lull in the fighting that has devastated much of their territory. But some said it mattered little if they could not return home or obtain needed medical care, and others were all too aware that it would be only a temporary truce in a war that Israeli leaders vow will wipe out Hamas.

“This deal is not a truce; it’s resting time for the soldiers,” said Firas al-Derby, 17, who was reached by phone at a crowded school turned shelter in southern Gaza where his family was staying.

The young man said that cancer treatment for his mother, Hanan, halted last month when the hospital she was going to shut down.

“You think my mom would be happy over a temporary cease-fire?” he asked. “The only thing that would make her happy now is to be able to continue her cancer treatment.”

Late Wednesday, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a petition to block the cease-fire deal.

Hamas and Israel still disagree on how many captives are held in Gaza — Israel has put the number around 240 — making it hard to work out who exactly will be released, according to four Israeli officials. And exactly how and by what route hostages would be transferred to Israel were still being negotiated on Wednesday, according to a fifth Israeli official. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.