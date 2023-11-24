Buffy Sainte-Marie addresses CBC investigation into her Indigenous ancestry

“I have never lied about my identity,” Sainte-Marie said in her statement . “The more I’ve known, the more I’ve pieced together a sense of self from what information has been available to me.”

Last month, the Canadian public news outlet released a report and documentary looking into Sainte-Marie’s long-held claims about her ancestry. The CBC investigation featured interviews with members of her family, as well as unearthed documentation which appear to refute Sainte-Marie’s claims of Indigenous identity.

The singer pushed back against the investigation for highlighting “a story fabricated by” her late brother and alleged abuser, Alan, and repeated by “estranged family” members that she doesn’t know. In her 2018 biography, Sainte-Marie said that Alan had bullied and sexually abused her.

The CBC investigation details a 1975 letter that Sainte-Marie sent to Alan, where she threatened to expose her brother’s alleged past abuse. Alan’s daughter, Heidi St. Marie, told the outlet that the letter allegedly came in the wake of her father telling a PBS producer, prior to Sainte-Marie’s 1975 “Sesame Street” appearance, that he was Sainte-Marie’s brother, they were white, and shared the same parents.

”This has been incredibly re-traumatizing for me and unfair to all involved,” Sainte-Marie said in her statement. “It hurts me deeply to discover that my estranged family grew up scared of me and thinking these lies because of a letter I sent intended to protect me from further abuse from my brother.”

In a previous statement released on X (formerly Twitter) Oct. 26, Sainte-Marie said that the CBC investigation forced her to “relive and defend” her experiences as a sexual abuse survivor, which she claimed came “at the hands” of her brother and “another family member,” whom she has yet to publicly name.

Sainte-Marie also responded to the CBC’s claims about her birth certificate in her latest statement. The CBC investigation found a Massachusetts birth certificate that appears to show she was born in Stoneham to Albert and Winifred Santamaria, a white couple she previously claimed as her adopted parents.

“As many Indigenous people know, and the National Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation of Canada has stated, it was common for birth certificates of Indian children to be ‘created’ by western governments after they were adopted or taken away from their families,” Sainte-Marie said in her statement this week. “So it was quite shocking to me to hear a city clerk say she had 100% confidence in its authenticity.”

In the statement, Sainte-Marie describes being adopted into a Cree family when she grew up, and trying for decades to research her birth parents. “Through that research what became clear, and what I’ve always been honest about: I don’t know where I’m from or who my birth parents are, and I will never know. Which is why, to be questioned in this way is painful, both for me, and for my two families I love so dearly.”

“My Indigenous identity is rooted in a deep connection to a community which has had a profound role in shaping my life and my work.”

Sainte-Marie, who retired from live performances in August, has been celebrated over the decades as a prominent Indigenous artist and activist, earning an Academy Award in 1983 for the song “Up Where We Belong,” featured in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

”Being an ‘Indian’ has little to do with sperm tracking and colonial record keeping,” Sainte-Marie said. “It has to do with community, culture, knowledge, teachings, who claims you, who you love, who loves you, and who’s your family.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.