Creating laughs is serious business as Boston Early Music Festival prepares an English comedy

The challenge he got: Make ’em laugh. In BEMF’s upcoming performances of John Frederick Lampe’s 1737 burlesque opera “The Dragon of Wantley,” Sheehan plays Moore of Moore-Hall, the closest thing the opera has to both lover and prince.

SALEM — When tenor Aaron Sheehan takes the stage for a Boston Early Music Festival opera, he’s usually playing “the lover, or the prince,” he said. He’s been Orpheus, in several languages. This past summer, he was Ulysses in Henri Desmarets’s 1694 “Circé,” the centerpiece production of BEMF’s biennial festival. At some point, he told stage director Gilbert Blin that he wanted to be challenged.

In other words, he’s a foolish boozehound squire who’s chasing one woman and being chased by another, all while the townsfolk are counting on him to slay the dragon that’s terrorizing the countryside. The company stages two performances at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall this weekend before taking it to Miami and Troy, N.Y.

Making people laugh is serious business, as it turns out. “It’s much easier both for performers and directors to find the form of pathos and sadness and emotion,” said Blin over lunch in Salem during a break in rehearsal. Sheehan nodded in agreement.

In a comedy like “Dragon of Wantley,” said Blin, you need “so much clarity about what we do and about the timing, especially when the composer takes care to write musical jokes. They’re very difficult to nail. And that takes more time.”

The opera and its libretto could themselves be classified as a giant musical joke. Like his more famous contemporary Handel, Lampe was German by birth but settled in London, where he spent most of his career. In the first half of the 18th century, the predominant template for opera was Italian “opera seria,” with noble or tragic plots borrowed from classical mythology or ancient history. “Dragon of Wantley” bases its story on a satirical English ballad, and uses musical styles from Italian opera that would have been familiar to audiences of the time, Blin explained. Then it pairs that music with a libretto by poet Henry Carey that parodies those same Italian operas.

Lampe and Carey were “slightly envious and irritated” by the success of those operas, said Blin, a Paris-based director who has worked with BEMF since 2001. “So they decided to create an English opera which would make fun of all the conventions, to the point that even Carey published the libretto under a pseudonym, ‘Carini,’ to make the joke that it was written by an Italian guy.”

“Almost all the arias are da capo arias,” said Sheehan. “So you have an A-B-A form with ornamentation expected, as you would in an Italian opera. I find the music very accessible to an audience. It’s beautiful tunes. But the text is a little . . . ”

“Edgy,” Blin completed the sentence.

Even at first glance, Carey’s libretto has more in common with “Monty Python” than “Rodelinda,” “Serse,” or any of Handel’s Italian operas of the time. Moore’s spurned mistress (sung by Hannah de Priest in BEMF’s production) is named “Mauxalinda,” which is roughly the 18th-century equivalent of naming a character “Lucy the Slut” à la “Avenue Q.” What’s more, London opera-goers of the time usually had to rely on printed translations to understand what was happening on stage, but because “Dragon of Wantley” was in English they could immediately understand Carey’s risqué jokes and silly rhymes, said Blin.

The words can only do so much — therefore, every scene has to be fully planned so that the timing lands. In addition, the show isn’t frequently performed, so there’s scanty modern precedent for how to present it. Still, the fundamentals are the same as in any comedy: “The coordination between singers on stage is essential,” Blin said.

After lunch, Blin and Sheehan rejoined the company at Salem’s historic Old Town Hall to plan out the climactic battle between Moore and the dragon, portrayed by bass-baritone John Taylor Ward. Canonically, the blow that fells the beast is a kick in the rear end, and Sheehan, Ward, and Blin tested out various timings with the music and choreographies of the climactic kick for maximum effect. The bass-baritone wiggled his hips as he stalked across the floor.

“Roar,” said Ward, deadpan.

THE DRAGON OF WANTLEY

Nov. 25, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. Virtual premiere Dec. 9. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

