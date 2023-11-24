Dolly Parton brings down the house with Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show

The singer donned a Cowboys cheerleader uniform to take the stage at AT&T Stadium for the Salvation Army’s 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show .

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys may have beaten up on the Commanders Thursday night, but the real winner on Thanksgiving was country legend Dolly Parton.

“Hey Cowboys and Commanders, stop fighting long enough to sing along with me,” said Parton, 77, before diving into a rendition of her 1973 hit “Jolene.” The Grammy winner also performed her classic tune “9 to 5” from the 1980 film of the same name.

Dolly Parton performed during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In addition to playing her own hits, Parton rocked the house with a medley performance of Queen anthems, including 1977′s “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

Fans on social media praised Parton’s performance, with several users on X, formerly Twitter, calling the singer-actress-philanthropist a “national treasure.”

CBS sports broadcaster Jim Nantz echoed those sentiments on air following Parton’s halftime show, saying “she’s absolutely an American treasure.” Nantz’s partner in the booth (and former Cowboys quarterback) Tony Romo also enjoyed the Thanksgiving performance, saying, “Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Other social media users gave thanks for Parton and her fellow music icon Cher, also 77, who performed on Thursday during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.