Emma Corrin is Hart and soul of ‘A Murder at the End of the World’

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij of “The OA,” it’s a well-handled mystery, touching on provocative ideas about artificial intelligence, true-crime obsessions, and isolation, and you don’t always see the twists coming from a mile away. The story — a group of “thought leaders” assembled by Clive Owen’s eccentric, a murder among the guests — is familiar, but the hacker heroine, Emma Corrin’s Darby Hart, gives it all some distinction. She is a crime writer with a sweet, chaotic, fragile temperament.

What if Agatha Christie wrote “Mr. Robot” or the Lisbeth Salander novels? You might get something like Hulu’s “A Murder at the End of the World,” an unusual and enjoyable whodunnit currently on Hulu that’s set at a billionaire’s high-tech lodge in Iceland.

Advertisement

Corrin is exceptional, as the series unfolds in two central timelines — in the flashbacks to her first case and her romance with Bill (Harris Dickinson), and in Iceland, when Bill dies (she is certain he was murdered). Corrin makes Darby’s investigative intelligence seem completely natural, as a girl raised by a coroner who can easily detect a lie. She’s fragile and acutely sensitive to everything around her; she’s also a fierce nonconformist whose hacking skills are superior. She’s an introvert and an outsider, and in the flashbacks we see her as a loner (until she meets Bill); but she is also an empath and her bond with one of the other people in the lodge is strong.

Playing a character who others don’t generally notice is a specific talent, and Corrin has mastered it. Early in “A Murder at the End of the World,” Darby slips invisibly into a reading of her book — until she is onstage, and then all are riveted for the duration. I didn’t think Corrin (who is nonbinary) could ever equal their work in “The Crown,” on which they played young Diana as an innocent thrown to a bunch of cynical royals. But they have gone from strength to strength, including a compelling turn as Lady Constance in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Perhaps Darby will return for another case? I’m hoping yes.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.