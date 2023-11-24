Patricia Cornwell discusses Kidman as Scarpetta, Bigfoot, and her brand new book

Boston’s Patricia Cornwell has lived a life that, at times, feels lifted from one of her thrillers.

The motorcycle-riding helicopter pilot and licensed SCUBA diver has worked at a morgue and covered the crime beat, and even attempted to solve the infamous mystery of “Jack the Ripper.” Now Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to star in an Amazon adaptation of her books.

Her next adventure: tackling Bigfoot.

The 27th installment of Cornwell’s No. 1 New York Times best-selling Kay Scarpetta series, “Unnatural Death,” sees chief medical examiner Scarpetta and crew examining a remote Virginia wilderness, next to a campsite where a couple is found savagely murdered. Throwing everything for a loop? A mysterious giant footprint found nearby.

“Postmortem” (1990) introduced us to Scarpetta, her tech-savvy niece Lucy and fellow investigator Pete Marino some 33 years ago. The Virginia-set thriller won Edgar, Creasey, Anthony, and Macavity awards and the French Prix du Roman d’Aventure prize.

Born in Miami, Cornwell grew up in North Carolina, and lived in Virginia for a stint. Researching for a Scarpetta book at Harvard Medical School ultimately led to McLean Hospital where she met spouse Staci Gruber. When she moved to Massachusetts in 2004, Scarpetta also moved to Boston for about 10 books, though the character is now back in Virginia.

“Unnatural Death” releases Nov. 28 and Cornwell celebrates locally with an event at Porter Square Books. (The $35 ticketed event includes a signed copy of the book. It will be livestreamed for $30 virtual tickets, signed book included.)

You can also buy tickets to a Dec. 1 livestream interview in LA with Curtis, who is producing and set to star as Scarpetta’s sister Dorothy in a series for Amazon. (From $37, with signed book)

With a southern twang, Cornwell, 67, is a fast-talker who laughs often. She talked Bigfoot, sleuthing, life at the morgue, and the new show.

Q. So what sparked this story?

A. I was on Twitter and saw this surveillance photograph taken in a Texas Park: this huge footprint in the mud. I was intrigued. I never paid any attention to Bigfoot, but when I saw that, I thought: What would Scarpetta do if she had some godforsaken crime-scene in the middle of the wilderness and a footprint like this was found?

I called a detective friend of mine. I said, Hypothetical: You’re in the middle of the woods, you see a giant footprint like this near the crime-scene. What would you do? He said: I’d keep walking and pretend I didn’t see it [laughs].

Then I called my medical examiner friend [former Virginia chief medical examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, on whom Scarpetta is partly based]. She said: My first thought would be [it’s a joke], but I’d have to treat it like any other evidence.

So I started researching. But what really sold me on the idea that Bigfoot may very well be alive and well . . . there were fossils found in China in caves — teeth and parts of jaw bones — when they reconstructed the creature, this is how they came up with this Gigantopithecus. I thought: I’m not going to come out and say that it’s real. But I’m not going to say it’s not real.

Q. Do you think Bigfoot might exist?

A. Absolutely. I think there’s something to it. Jane Goodall, who also thinks it’s possible Bigfoot exists, once explained there may be some spiritual reality to all this that we don’t understand.

Q. So the other news is the TV series in the works. How did that come about?

A. That’s very exciting. Almost 10 years ago, Staci and I were at an event and ended up chatting with Jamie Lee Curtis. We became friendly. She took a look at the Captain Chase space series I did that nobody read. Chase wasn’t what her production company was interested in. So she said, “What about Scarpetta?” She works with Blumhouse, and it’s evolved into a series with Amazon.

We have a great showrunner with Elizabeth Sarnoff (“Lost,” “Barry”). This is certainly the farthest this has ever gotten. I started thinking Scarpetta was a runaway bride. Every time we get close to the altar of Hollywood, she goes running for the hills. I told her: “Uh-uh. We’re getting too long in the tooth to be running back home. Now or never, baby!”

Q. I was reading a Deadline article that said you’re “famously protective” of your creations — it made it sound like you didn’t want to do a show before.

A. Demi Moore wanted to do it around 1992. I was much more protective back in those days. When I look back, I think: “You were a numbskull. If Demi Moore wanted to play Scarpetta, what on earth possessed you to think that wasn’t wonderful?” But I was new at this. If I saw Demi Moore now, I’d say, “You should roll your eyes and say ‘I told you so.’”

Q. There was another attempt about 10 years ago with Angelina Jolie attached.

A. Yeah, Fox 2000 had it for about eight years; they never got a script that worked or something. There’s a certain magic to all this we don’t understand. There have been other options, actors, writers; it’s just never come together. This showrunner, she’s read all of the Scarpetta books; she gets it.

Q. Can you see Nicole Kidman as Scarpetta?

A. I actually can, because Nicole Kidman listens more than she talks — that’s just my impression. She’s mysterious. I can’t wait to see what she brings to it. I have a feeling Scarpetta is suddenly going to be very tall and love country music.

Q. Is there a timeline?

A. I don’t know. I just know that with the strikes over, they went right back. The first thing now is writing.

Q. How did you end up in Boston 20 years ago?

A. Because of Staci. I ended up at McLean Hospital [researching] brain imaging, and was referred to Dr. Gruber. And I’m still here. It’s a wonderful area. About 10 books were set in Cambridge and Boston.

Q. Aside from those books, you had the Win Garano novels set in Boston. How does Boston inspire you?

A. For example, the Scarpetta novel “The Bone Bed” has a scene where a body’s recovered from Boston Harbor. I spent time with marine biologists, people at the aquarium, going into a tank with turtles because there’s a leatherback in that story. Going out on the fireboat in the North End. You just get a feeling for this area. As I research, the story starts going in a direction because of what I’m seeing. There’s so much inspiration here. Lots of texture.

Q. You worked at The Charlotte Observer.

A. The best thing I ever did was going into journalism. You learn to ask questions, not make assumptions. I was told the first day on the job: If your mother says she loves you, check it out.

Q. [laughs] Right. You left journalism for the medical examiner’s office.

A. My then-husband wanted to go back to school in Richmond, Va. I [was interested in] writing and crime. I thought, I’ll write books about crime. I’d never even read a murder-mystery before. So I got an appointment with Dr. Fierro in 1984. She gave me a tour of the medical examiner’s office. What changed everything is I asked: Is there anything new coming down the pike? She says, There’s this thing called DNA. I said, Ooh, now we’re talking.

I asked, what’s it going to take for you to let me see an autopsy? She told me to join a volunteer police program. Next time she saw me I was wearing a uniform. I still have my cap on the table right behind me. I ended up working there for six years.

Q. Why did you leave?

A. I left around 1992; the phone was ringing more about my books than it was about [the job].

There aren’t too many people you know, who will say that one of the hardest moments was to give up their key to the morgue. Not that it’s fun. The only thing wonderful about it is the science. It’s a massive assault on your senses.

But [at one point] I honestly did get totally acclimated. I’d weigh the organs, I do anything you wanted me to do.

Q. How did you come to fund an excavation of historic Jamestown?

A. I actually dug out there for a long time. I’m a helicopter pilot and one day we dug up a skull of a man shot to death in 1607. They wanted to take the skull to the Smithsonian. I said, Why don’t we fly it in the helicopter? I thought, What an irony: this lad in 1607 has just gotten off the ship. Years later, his skull is in the backseat of a helicopter.

Q. Any other surprising adventures like that?

A. I got involved for a while with a Civil War submarine in Charleston, S.C. I hosted a conference, brought in scientists to try and figure out why this thing sank. I don’t just look into something — I go to the original source material. That’s what journalism teaches you. If you’re a storyteller, you need to share what you find with the world.

Interview was edited and condensed.





Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.