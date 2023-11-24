scorecardresearch Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Reid Scott fills Jeffrey Donovan’s slot on ‘Law & Order’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated November 24, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Reid Scott (pictured in New York in April) will play an NYPD detective on season 23 of "Law & Order."Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Prime Video

I recently noted that Jeffrey Donovan has left “Law & Order,” which will return at some point midseason with a season 23 that’s been shortened due to the strike. He was the second cast member to leave the revival, after Anthony Anderson.

Now comes news that his spot on the show will be filled by Reid Scott. He’ll be playing an NYPD detective who, I’m hoping, won’t be as old-school as Donovan’s Detective Frank Cosgrove. He’ll be teamed with Mehcad Brooks, who joined the cast in Season 22 as Frank’s new partner Jalen Shaw. Also still on board the reboot: Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Camryn Manheim.

Reid has been on “My Boys,” “The Big C,” and, most memorably, “Veep,” as Dan Egan.

Sam Waterston in season 21 of on "Law & Order."Michael Greenberg/NBC

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.

