Reid Scott fills Jeffrey Donovan’s slot on ‘Law & Order’

I recently noted that Jeffrey Donovan has left “Law & Order,” which will return at some point midseason with a season 23 that’s been shortened due to the strike. He was the second cast member to leave the revival, after Anthony Anderson.

Now comes news that his spot on the show will be filled by Reid Scott. He’ll be playing an NYPD detective who, I’m hoping, won’t be as old-school as Donovan’s Detective Frank Cosgrove. He’ll be teamed with Mehcad Brooks, who joined the cast in Season 22 as Frank’s new partner Jalen Shaw. Also still on board the reboot: Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Camryn Manheim.