These actors were among TV’s best in 2023

In combing over the year in television in order to compile my Top 10 shows of 2023 (coming next week), I ran across a number of exceptional performances. There may have been fewer releases this year, due to the writers and actors strikes, but there were plenty of memorable turns nonetheless. Many of them, though not all, are in series that aren’t going to be in my Top 10. Here’s a look at some of the year’s most outstanding actors.

CARRIE COON (“The Gilded Age,” HBO)

Her Bertha Russell is the personification of new money in 1880s New York; she’s everything the stale aristocrats find vulgar. But with her wiliness and nerve, Bertha will keep trying to pass through the golden gates despite all the resistance. Money is not enough for her. Coon makes her social climber into the life of the show, with a hefty voice and an amusingly sardonic temperament, and I can’t get enough of her. She’s a fighter who has had nothing handed to her. Coon also makes Bertha into an almost touching figure, as, nevertheless, she persists.

Matt Bomer as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller, a closeted gay man during the McCarthy era, in "Fellow Travelers." Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME

MATT BOMER (“Fellow Travelers,” Showtime)

He has always been good — in “White Collar” and “The Normal Heart,” in particular. But here, as Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller, he reaches a new level of intensity and depth as a gay man in the McCarthy era who is married to a woman but fools around with men on the side. Hawk is morally unappealing, but Bomer gives him a sense of weariness and resignation as his duplicity takes a toll. His Hawk is often hard to like and yet, as a dogged survivor trapped by a phobic society, hard to dislike. His last scenes in the miniseries had me bawling.

Greta Lee is the calm center of "The Morning Show." APPLE TV+

GRETA LEE (“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+)

The show is a bit of a mess, a glitzy, star-packed mess with a lot of over-acting in one place and a few ill-advised ripped-from-the-headlines story lines spinning out of control. But I don’t hate-watch Lee, one of the cast members who, as Stella Bak, proceeds with subtlety and a degree of quiet. Amid all the bombast, she is an appealingly calm center. Lee makes Stella into a cool-headed, but not hard-hearted, business leader who tries — but doesn’t always succeed — to usher some ethics into the network’s powerful inner sanctum.

Bel Powley (right, as Miep Gies, with Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank) in "A Small Light." Dusan Martincek/National Geographic for Disney via AP

BEL POWLEY (“A Small Light,” Hulu)

This eight-part miniseries is told from the perspective of Powley’s Miep Gies, the woman who, with her activist husband, helped hide Anne Frank’s family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. With her expressive eyes, Powley is a compelling lead, as usual — but, wisely and effectively, she always deflects the heroism of her character back onto the people trapped in the secret annex. She gives us a young woman who finds her soul as she tries to protect others from soulless invaders.

Zazie Beetz in Max's "Full Circle." Sarah Shatz / Max

ZAZIE BEETZ (“Full Circle,” Max)

There are a lot of pieces in this Steven Soderbergh miniseries starring Claire Danes, CCH Pounder, Jharrel Jerome, and Timothy Olyphant, and there are a lot of good performances. Beetz got me, though, as the manic postal inspector who gets pulled into the complicated criminal investigation at the center of the story. Her Harmony is the viewer’s surrogate, in some ways, and Beetz makes her intense disbelief at what she’s learning sympathetic. Harmony can be irritating and ethically slippery with her lies, but she’s also admirable and intelligent as she starts to figure out what’s up.

From left: Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong in "Succession." Courtesy of HBO

THE MAIN CAST (“Succession,” HBO)

I give. There’s no point in selecting only one of the leads from the final season of this great drama. The show’s ensemble was universally excellent, especially Kieran Culkin (my vote for an Emmy), Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Matthew Macfadyen, as their loyalties shifted — comically and dramatically in equal parts — with the wind. These actors elevated the brilliantly written scripts, and they managed to keep us extremely emotionally engaged with a set of stunted and morally vacant characters until the bitter end. Bravo and goodbye.

Daisy May Cooper in "Rain Dogs." Gary Moyes/HBO

DAISY MAY COOPER (“Rain Dogs,” HBO; “Am I Being Unreasonable?,” Hulu)

The British actress arrived in the States in two series this year. In both, she is brash but acutely vulnerable, and she is a fan of the redemptive qualities of gallows humor when things are bad, which they often are. Her characters keep moving forward through troubles — in the two shows, she faces poverty, psychological and physical abuse, and supposed friends out to bring her down — and Cooper makes their resilience a thing of beauty.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in Netflix's "Beef." Andrew Cooper/Netflix

STEVEN YEUN (“Beef,” Netflix)

He’s phenomenal in this story of a Los Angeles road rage incident that spirals out into a battle for life between two very different but equally lost individuals. His Danny is a financial failure who is trying to move his parents from South Korea to America, but he keeps messing up — and, as is often the case when it comes to road rage, his fury over the incident is clearly more about his failings and his ego. Yeun is funny and at times off-putting, but ultimately, as the story reaches its perfect ending, heartbreaking.

Diane Morgan in "Cunk on Earth." Andrea Gambadoro/Netflix

DIANE MORGAN (“Cunk on Earth,” Netflix)

As Philomena Cunk, Morgan deserves all the kudos simply for not breaking into laughter in the middle of her scenes. Her Cunk, a TV host who travels the world exploring human history with her documentary crew, is an idiot who asks real-life history experts inane questions, Ali G-like. It’s all pleasingly cringey and clever, as Morgan ridicules some of the tropes of TV documentary series. Unlike Sacha Baron Cohen’s characters, Cunk isn’t trying to make her interviewees look ridiculous. She plays the stooge, and brilliantly so.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie in "The Bear." Chuck Hodes

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (“The Bear,” Hulu)

There were many stellar performances in season two, including Jamie Lee Curtis as the mother from hell. But Moss-Bachrach did something extraordinary with Richie, the guy who is a thorn in Carmy’s side and whose fragile male ego has been a constant pest since the start of the series. Across the season, he grows and changes into a guy who knows himself, and likes himself — a transformation that seems to happen both relatively fast and across an entire lifetime.

Matthew Gilbert