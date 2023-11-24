These days, even a ski bum needs a spreadsheet

In the old days, buying a ticket was straightforward. First of all, it was a ticket. Not a pass. You’d go to the booth, turn over your cash, and hit the slopes. You were not laying out thousands of dollars a year in advance so you could take advantage of an “early bird” special.

Skiing has gotten so complicated. Not the going downhill part. That’s the same as it’s always been, for better or worse. It’s figuring out which advance-purchase pass to buy. Such is the madness that it has come for even casual skiers, those who want to ski maybe a couple of weekends and a few days on a vacation, not just the hard-core.

But over the past 15 years, in a bid to fight off competition and lock up your money before the ski season even starts, the ski companies have introduced so many different options — season passes, quad pack passes, stay-and-ski deals, seven-day passes, six-day passes, and decide soon because prices are going up — that now even a ski bum needs a spreadsheet.

Oh, did we mention that some lifts now require reservations?

“The market has evolved in a way that favors the prepared and penalizes the lazy,” said Stuart Winchester, editor and host of “The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast” and the creator of a “pass tracker” that lists a stunning 590 passes — national, regional, single mountain.

But that’s not even the half of it. As anyone who’s braved the world of pass comparison quickly learns, within each pass, there are levels and benefits and restrictions: prime, midweek, holiday, nonholiday, kids ages 5-12, kids ages 6-18, tots ages 5-6. There’s “gold,” “nitro,” transferable, buddy deals, blackout dates, add-ons that allow additional mountains, super passes with discounts for summer lift access. … The options seem not to end.

You can spend $269 on “pass protection” insurance if, heaven forbid, you find yourself unable to use your pass because you’ve been subpoenaed.

Skiing is pretty much going to be expensive no matter what, or at least more expensive than not skiing. But with its endless packages, the industry is dangling the possibility of gaming the system to drive down the per-run cost to something that makes the ridiculous seem slightly less so.

In New Hampshire, one ski mom looking to save her family a few bucks, Jennifer Zwillenberg, made a spreadsheet so she could compare it all.

By the time she was done, she had a color-coded document with 104 rows and 10 columns, enabling her to compare prices for passes that give access to, say, Sunday River, Gunstock, or Pats Peak.

Her document doesn’t include which friends have which passes, which is key if you want to ski with pals. But there’s only so much a woman can do.

Zwillenberg posted her document on Facebook to help others, but at first anonymously. “I thought people would think I’m crazy,” she said. (They didn’t.)

This all came about because of a massive shift in the industry in 2008, when Vail Resorts Inc., a Colorado-based mountain resort company, introduced the Epic pass. It cost $579 and gave skiers unrestricted access to five top ski resorts in Colorado and California.

But what started out West didn’t stay out West, and now there are copycat multimountain passes (including, most prominently the Ikon Pass), and the Northeast has been swept into the game.

Some season passes are priced modestly enough that they won’t pitch you into a guilt spiral if you decide to stay home one day. The Indy Base Pass,, for example, costs $399 and allows pass holders to ski two days (or two nights) at each of 180 resorts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan.

But other passes are so expensive — Utah’s Deer Valley’s costs $3,525, not including taxes or fees — that to get your money’s worth you need to spend every waking moment schlepping to a mountain. No matter the wind chill, lack of snow, or the mood of your toddlers or teens.

The ski companies like the passes because they reduce cash-flow issues and help hedge against climate change-related problems such as low snow cover, said Winchester, the ski journalist.

But especially in the beginning, convincing people to shell out that kind of money — sometimes a year in advance of when they’d be skiing — involved “reprogramming,” he said.

This was achieved with early bird discounts, and by jacking up the price of single-day lift tickets to prices that are offensive even by offensive ski-price standards. Indeed, Florian Ederer, an economics professor at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, found that at Colorado’s Vail Mountain, the price of a one-day lift ticket — the kind a casual skier would buy — rose at 4.5 times the price of inflation between 2008 and 2017, from $93 per ticket to $164. This year it’s $299.

There are ways to make skiing affordable. You can join a ski club for discounts, ski at a smaller mountain, or look for deals for seniors, college students, or members of the military. Some people earn free lift tickets or passes by volunteering with a ski program for people with disabilities or special needs.

In Vermont, Burke Mountain runs “buy one get two free” Wicked Wednesdays, and one skier — the self-described “Discount Diva of Skiing” — sometimes lurks in the parking lot looking for strangers to go in on the deal. “I pounce,” said Jill Darling, the diva.

But, alas, the passes are but one part of the price. “Skiing is now like buying a ticket on a budget airline,” said Dan Hallstrom, a Boston skier.

“The pass gets you in the door,” he said, “but now you’re paying extra to park, paying extra to skip lines, paying extra to ride certain lifts on certain days.”

And we haven’t even talked about paying Airbnb’s cleaning fees yet.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.