Roomba maker iRobot soars on report Amazon deal will win E.U. clearance

iRobot, the Bedford-based vacuum-cleaner maker that Amazon. is proposing to buy in a billion-dollar deal, soared by the most in nearly three years on a report that European Union regulators plan to clear the merger.

Amazon is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of the maker of Roomba vacuums, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

EU regulators decided to perform an in-depth investigation into the deal earlier this year on concerns that the takeover could thwart competitors by handing Amazon access to a new stash of user data. In July, Amazon announced that it would pay less to buy iRobot to account for fresh financing taken out by the company and as the merger review dragged on, sending shares of the robotics company plunging.