Traffic restrictions in place around Wrentham Outlets Black Friday weekend: ‘We’ll do our best to manage the chaos’

Additional streets may be closed, and some may reopen “depending on different factors,” the post said.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath posted on Facebook advising shoppers to plan ahead as 12 streets surrounding the giant outlet mall will be closed or restricted during shopping hours Friday through Sunday.

Heading to Wrentham Village Premium Outlets this Black Friday weekend? Beware of street closures in the area.

“We’ll do our best to manage the chaos” and keep people safe, the post said.

McGrath also advised those not shopping to “stay away.”

The outlet mall is open Friday till 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.–9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Advertisement

Depending on traffic levels, the following streets will be closed or restricted.

Nickerson Lane at Rt. 1A

Berry St. at Wampum St.

Berry St. at Rt.1A

Taunton St. at George St.

Taunton St. at Beach St.

Taunton St. at Cowell St.

South St. at West St.

West St. at Green St.

George St. at Rt.1

High St. at South St.

Everett Skinner Road at Cowell St.

Everett Skinner Road at Wampum St.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.