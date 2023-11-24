Five things to do around Boston, Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Commemorate hip-hop’s legacy with the Berklee College of Music Africana studies division. The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration highlights trailblazing 1980s MC and rapper Roxanne Shanté, who will perform her top hits. The concert also includes performances from Boston Conservatory dancers, Berklee students and professors, and other local artists. 8 p.m., Berklee Performance Center. Buy tickets — $12 in advance, $17 day of show, with discounts available — at berklee.edu .

Friday

‘Tis the Season

Escape the biting winter gusts with Yuletide carols by candlelight. The Vienna Light Orchestra: Christmas Tour 2023 presents festive, family-friendly music performed and composed by world-renowned artists, and illuminated by more than 2,000 candles. Held at the Church of the Covenant, the two 90-minute shows begin at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Find tickets, starting at $45, at viennalightorchestra.com.

Advertisement

Friday

Key to Life

Dive into the complex nature of water and weather at The Power of Precipitation. As part of the American Meteorological Society’s Eye Towards the Sky lecture series, speakers will break down water’s role in our environment and discuss our changing planet. At WBUR CitySpace from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drinks and canapés provided. Registration — $20 general admission, free for students — required at eyetowardsthesky.com.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Friday

Holly Jolly

Get fueled by the holiday spirit at Light Up Seaport 2023, the tree-lighting ceremony for Snowport, Seaport’s winter festival. With live music, small business pop-up shops, and local food vendors, this event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Also featuring aerial performances and a visit from the Snowport’s giant pink mascot, Betty the Yeti. bostonseaport.xyz

Saturday and Sunday

Studio Sessions

Tour local creatives’ galleries housed in a converted 19th-century industrial building in Charlestown. At the Annual StoveFactory Open Studios, check out artists offering live workshops in papermaking, pottery, letterpress, and more. Pieces are available for purchase in the studios and in the winter exhibit, Small Works. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Free. artistsgroupofcharlestown.com

Advertisement

Share your Event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.