Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Thank you to Stacey Curran for writing in Connections about her relationship with her mother and now with her own children ( “Maps of Our Mothers,” October 22). This story resonated with mine all the way through, though my mother did not have much of a sense of humor or acceptance of her fate. I, too, was the dutiful daughter as Curran was to her mother. And I am grateful for those months; there was no unfinished business, only love. Like the writer, I also have a meningioma, though it has been very slow in growing, so I have an MRI each year and wait and watch.

Advertisement

Greta Grant McCue, Mashpee

Having had two brothers die from cancer, this was a real tearjerker for me. I was fortunate to have been with both of them days before they passed away.

John Sylvester, Brockton

I was very moved by Curran’s piece. She is in my prayers as she navigates her way to eradicating the (thankfully) benign meningioma. I too watched and worried as my grandmother and mother battled different cancers. It’s not easy!

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Kathie Dufromont, Waltham

I hope Curran’s daughters are following the same [caretaking] path blazed by her and their grandmother.

BHL-57, posted on bostonglobe.com

Medical Spending

When I saw that the Globe Magazine was dedicating an issue to dementia (October 15) I was very pleased. I didn’t even start reading to be disappointed. The very large advertisement for Biogen that dominated the inside cover and first pages made me cringe. Biogen has taken tons of our tax dollars and developed two drugs that have marginal impact for a relatively small number of dementia sufferers. And they are charging a fortune that we all will pay for in the form of increased Medicare/insurance premiums. Tremendous investment in Biogen-type drugs is likely getting in the way of funding for more efficacious research.

Advertisement

Leon Cantor, Cambridge

Budget Busters

So done reading your Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Your Home issues. I have been a Globe subscriber for over 30 years. I am also an educator, over 65, and a widow. I live in a “funky literary cottage” (a term friends and neighbors use) in Scituate. I cannot afford an expensive designer, William Morris wallpaper, and a fancy tiled bathroom as suggested (Your Home: Kitchens and Baths, October 22). I do live with repurposed furniture, curtain rods of driftwood, and crafted items and objects from thrift stores and yard sales. The Globe is appealing to an upper middle-class resident with no sense of carbon footprint and sustainability.

Carol Sullivan-Hanley, Scituate

Creative Kitchens

I love that the owners wanted to update within the spirit of the house, and keep a sense of regional place (“New England Modern,” October 22). The kitchen is gorgeous — in fact, all these rooms are! Well done.

C.Kingsfield, posted on bostonglobe.com

It’s great to see color, pattern, and character instead of dull, neutral interiors!

2Bostonians, posted on bostonglobe.com

Dinner Dilemma

Miss Conduct is right — this mother sounds toxic (“Mama Drama,” October 22). And “Anonymous” has already tried constructive criticism. But suggesting Anonymous fix a plate and call a rideshare when Mother starts her routine will surely cause a scene that ruins the holiday. How about a family strategy that lets Mother know she’s committed a “personal foul,” with a coach’s whistle, tapping your glass with a spoon, or even a blast from a whoopee cushion? When she asks about the noise, remind her to keep the family time positive. If she argues, say, “If this really matters to you, we can discuss it later, but not now.” This way your children learn to stand up for your values, your mother gets your message, and you don’t have to exclude her.

Advertisement

Sallie Kennedy, Lynn

After ruining so many family gatherings, it’s time for [the letter writer] to set limits on her mother, as you would for any disruptive child or adult. Remind yourself that you are now a grown-up: You decide who attends family gatherings, not your mother. If you know from experience that your mother will ruin Thanksgiving, do not invite her. If you continue accepting her outrageous behavior, this situation speaks more about you than her. Talking with a counselor could help.

Augie85, posted on bostonglobe.com

A decade ago I uninvited my racist brother-in-law from all holiday gatherings at our home. The world did not end and it removed a huge source of stress since I no longer had to worry about the abuse my other guests might be subject to.

RoWo, posted on bostonglobe.com

A brother-in-law doesn’t equate to a mother.

PL, posted on bostonglobe.com

Hung Up

I enjoyed this Perspective (“I’m 23 and They Took Away My Smartphone. Here’s What I Learned,” October 22). Even as a “young” senior, I’ve become strapped to my phone, and I regularly try to leave it behind, powered down, much to the chagrin of my wife and kids. I’m printing this and sharing it with the family. I’m not forwarding it to their devices!

Advertisement

Beetlecat Breezy, posted on bostonglobe.com

The age of smartphones is one of endless consumption. After living without one for a weekend, I realize that maybe we’re trying to fill a void that opened when we lost our ability to wholeheartedly pay attention to the world around us — to appreciate our relationships, pursue what we enjoy.

MrBigMan, posted on bostonglobe.com

I especially appreciated the part about [writer Julian E.J. Sorapuru] not knowing how to notify his girlfriend he was outside. We don’t always realize how many ways our world has changed since we were younger — likely no payphones he could have used (and who remembers phone numbers by heart anymore anyway?)

Scotty Dog, posted on bostonglobe.com

I’m Gen X and was an outlier in getting a smartphone — managed to hold out until early 2018 (but I have had a cellphone since 1999). Part of the problem is that you can barely manage without one now: some restaurants only have QR code menus now, banking transactions (even in branch) require a code sent to your phone, and even the Boston Symphony (whose core audience is boomers and older) now has ticketing through your phone with a time-generated code to scan.

Advertisement

oldhousefan, posted on bostonglobe.com

There is a middle ground that we all need to figure out. We can utilize the tremendous capabilities of smartphones and other tech without letting them control and define our lives if we put our minds to it.

AncientGeek, posted on bostonglobe.com

Role Reversal

Loved Fidaa Shaheen’s Connections and can completely understand her frustration (“The Tantrum,” October 29). I have had the same kind of situation with my sons, and it amazed me that they turned out to be level-headed, responsible adults. But I’m curious: What did her son say to the (obviously-biased-against-women) Disney World staffer? Inquiring minds want to know.

James A. Vander Poel, Northborough

This was beautiful. And as a newly widowed dad to two young adults who amaze me every day with their strength and wisdom, I can so relate to the wonder of it. To actually experience times when your parent-child relationship is flipped can be a bit confusing AND marvelous. A moment of true pride.

shmessy5, posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



