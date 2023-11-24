For sale: Find your next home in one of these walkable suburbs

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $472,450 in 2009

PROS This 1900 Victorian is a block from coffee shops, restaurants, and stores in downtown Andover — including the beloved 214-year-old Andover Bookstore. Step up to an enormous wraparound porch with ceiling fan. Past a powder room off the entry hall, the dining room has a gracious window seat and coffered ceilings; it’s open to the kitchen with granite counters and a greenhouse window over the double sink. The living room has a fireplace and bay windows, and there’s a family room and office in back. Up the stairs (and past a window bench on the landing), the primary bedroom has a fireplace and kitchenette; two more bedrooms share a bath. There’s a walkup attic, and laundry is in the basement. CONS No back deck or garage.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

The dining room, with its coffered ceilings, is open to the kitchen, which has granite counters and a greenhouse window over the double sink. Handout

Team Lillian Montalto, Lillian Montalto Signature Properties, 978-815-6300, andoverhomes.com

Advertisement

$1,060,000

114 GARDEN STREET / NEEDHAM

114 GARDEN STREET / NEEDHAM Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,852

LOT SIZE 0.27 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $344,000 in 1997

PROS Set on a leafy street near the shops, restaurants, and commuter rail in Needham Center, this 1931 Colonial has a storybook look. Sidelights frame the front door, which opens to a large foyer showcasing original hardwood floors and gumwood trim. At right, the living room features a fireplace and a rear family room. Across the hall, the dining room has a built-in window seat and china cabinet. The spacious kitchen has granite counters, desk, and stainless appliances. Laundry is in a newer half bath nearby. A mudroom off the kitchen leads out to a big backyard with patio and two-car garage. A split staircase leads to an office at left, and an updated bath, three bedrooms, and walk-up attic at right. CONS Property abuts the commuter rail tracks.

Advertisement

The home has original hardwood floors and gumwood trim. Handout

Debbie Anastas, BHHS Commonwealth, 781-367-4686, debbieanastas.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.