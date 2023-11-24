scorecardresearch Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Find your next home in one of these walkable suburbs

These houses are in the heart of strollable, shoppable town centers.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 24, 2023, 14 minutes ago
1 LOCKE STREET / ANDOVERHandout

$939,000

1 LOCKE STREET / ANDOVER

SQUARE FEET 1,926

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $472,450 in 2009

PROS This 1900 Victorian is a block from coffee shops, restaurants, and stores in downtown Andover — including the beloved 214-year-old Andover Bookstore. Step up to an enormous wraparound porch with ceiling fan. Past a powder room off the entry hall, the dining room has a gracious window seat and coffered ceilings; it’s open to the kitchen with granite counters and a greenhouse window over the double sink. The living room has a fireplace and bay windows, and there’s a family room and office in back. Up the stairs (and past a window bench on the landing), the primary bedroom has a fireplace and kitchenette; two more bedrooms share a bath. There’s a walkup attic, and laundry is in the basement. CONS No back deck or garage.

The dining room, with its coffered ceilings, is open to the kitchen, which has granite counters and a greenhouse window over the double sink.Handout

Team Lillian Montalto, Lillian Montalto Signature Properties, 978-815-6300, andoverhomes.com

Advertisement

$1,060,000

114 GARDEN STREET / NEEDHAM

114 GARDEN STREET / NEEDHAMHandout

SQUARE FEET 1,852

LOT SIZE 0.27 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $344,000 in 1997

PROS Set on a leafy street near the shops, restaurants, and commuter rail in Needham Center, this 1931 Colonial has a storybook look. Sidelights frame the front door, which opens to a large foyer showcasing original hardwood floors and gumwood trim. At right, the living room features a fireplace and a rear family room. Across the hall, the dining room has a built-in window seat and china cabinet. The spacious kitchen has granite counters, desk, and stainless appliances. Laundry is in a newer half bath nearby. A mudroom off the kitchen leads out to a big backyard with patio and two-car garage. A split staircase leads to an office at left, and an updated bath, three bedrooms, and walk-up attic at right. CONS Property abuts the commuter rail tracks.

Advertisement

The home has original hardwood floors and gumwood trim.Handout

Debbie Anastas, BHHS Commonwealth, 781-367-4686, debbieanastas.com


Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today