A sophisticated, natural style sets a calm vibe in this Cohasset dining room

1 The delicate pattern of the rug lends femininity among the furniture’s strong silhouettes and pulls black to the floor. It’s flat and easy to clean too, an important feature since the dog likes to be where the action is.

The dining room in this Cohasset home was chaotic. “It’s a very busy household with three school-aged kids and a husband who works from home,” Diane Mohamed says. “There were boxes on the floor, papers on the table; it was very cluttered.” Storage was a must, as was a versatile aesthetic. “It needed to be a proper dining room that looked beautiful for special occasions, but also comfortable enough for weekday family dinners,” the MOMO Design founder explains. “The mom is a yoga instructor who loves plants and a natural feel, so that was our jumping off point.”

2 Plush velvet chairs with slender brass legs dress up the owners’ existing reclaimed wood table, previously surrounded by long benches. “Luxe black fabric and shiny accents elevate the look,” Mohamed says of the ensemble.

3 Powder-coated steel cabinets from Crate & Barrel flank the windows, providing much-needed display space. “They anchor the room without feeling block-y, thanks to all the glass,” Mohamed says. “They also bring height to that side of the room.”

4 The green-gray wall color, Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud, is a soothing, saturated shade that brings the outside in. “Large windows meant we could go darker,” the designer says. White linen curtains offer airiness and privacy.

5 Dramatic accessories — black candlestick holders from Anchor & Sail in Cohasset, a vase from Doublemint in Hingham, and an abstract print by Dan Hobday — counterbalance the room’s woodsier elements while the staggered globe chandelier from West Elm is a fun focal point.

6 The black-wash finish and arched, woven cane panels of the Crate & Barrel sideboard play off the earthy materiality of the wood table and the mirror above the cabinet reflects light. “You can see the outdoors even if your back faces the window,” Mohamed says.

