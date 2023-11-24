Blind date: ‘I could definitely see potential’

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Beach, then dinner and drinks

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s ready for a long-term relationship.

KAYLA L.: 29 / nurse

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Blake Lively

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: At the beach or in the sun

7 P.M. LUCCA RESTAURANT, NORTH END

ON THEIR WAY

Gorden Some good friends recommended that I give Cupid a try.

Kayla On the night of the date, I was calm and excited to actually dress up for dinner.

Gorden I made sure I got there early. I did grab a drink first.

Kayla I was walking past the restaurant and saw a guy sitting by himself and thought, Maybe that’s him. It was!

Gorden The hostess brought her to the table. I was pleasantly surprised. Kayla was good looking with a pretty smile. She seemed very confident.

Kayla He was nicely dressed.

LAYING IT OUT

Gorden We actually had a few things in common — family in Florida and some foundational beliefs and morals.

Kayla We introduced ourselves and asked about each other’s lives, how long we’ve been in Boston, how we found this Cupid application, and how cool of a set up it was.

Gorden We both like the beach, good meals, and some common traditions, which was nice.

Kayla I ordered pasta. I liked his better! I enjoyed his company, ordering a bottle of wine and just having good conversation.

Gorden Food was great. Ordered an appetizer, entree, and some wine. Delicious lobster lasagna!

Kayla I was comfortable to begin with, and got more comfortable because the conversation was easy to continue.

Gorden Kayla was very easy to talk to. Conversation was natural and flowing. I could definitely see potential. I would say for me there was [chemistry].

Kayla We talked a lot about jobs, hobbies, enjoying life, and what we were looking for regarding dating. We were both on the same page of ordering drinks, apps, and food! We also enjoyed doing this blind date.

Gorden As I learned more about Kayla I could see a few things that we had in common, which was nice. We had some good laughs. We did talk about future plans with marriage and children, etc.

Kayla He is a dad and has two kids. That is probably a deal breaker for me. He has an entire life here and I’m still enjoying my life and doing more traveling, so I don’t think it would work unfortunately.

PACKING IT UP

Gorden We took a picture together as we were leaving the restaurant. The hostess took it for us.

Kayla We exchanged numbers and called it a night.

Gorden We exchanged numbers. We had a nice hug and made sure we got home safe.

Kayla We had a goodnight hug.

Gorden I would be open to that.

Kayla No, I think we are in different points in both our lives.

Gorden / A+ You did good, Boston Globe!

Kayla / B

Go on a blind date. We'll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.




