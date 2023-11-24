As adult day care centers close in N.H., families search for other options

But now the adult day care in Merrimack where Dalbec goes five days a week is among the three run by Sevita Connected Care that are closing. Horlick said the closure is leaving families with no other options to fill the gap.

About seven years ago, Horlick moved in with her mother to care for her as her condition was worsening. She said finding an adult day care a few years ago was a needed reprieve.

CONCORD, N.H. – For Kimberly Horlick, taking care of her 77-year-old mother who has dementia is a 24-hour job. Her mom, Marion Dalbec, wakes up at night and can’t be left alone during the day.

“It is devastating,” she said. The center administered medications, organized engaging activities like field trips, helped participants get light exercise, and provided a stimulating and safe social outlet, according to Horlick and other families.

Adult day care services aren’t available everywhere in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And Horlick said other day cares in her area either don’t accept participants with dementia or have a waitlist, with no guarantee of an eventual placement.

She doesn’t want to put her mom in a nursing home, which she said would cost $8,000 to $12,000 per month, or hire help at home for $35 to $50 an hour. “I’m trying to grab straws and say prayers for a miracle,” she said.

In a statement, Michelle Brown, the president of Sevita Connected Care, said the company’s leadership team is working with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to “identify alternative arrangements for the individuals we serve and provide each participant with a safe transition plan.”

She said the decision would impact 113 program participants and 29 employees, and that the company decided to close three adult day health centers and one home care program “due to low enrollment and a challenging economic climate.”

On Oct. 30, Sevita staff sent a letter to participants alerting them that the Nashua Adult Day Health program, which is located right over the town line in Merrimack, would be ending. Sevita’s Senior Class Center location in Hampstead and Maintaining Independence in Hooksett are also closing. The letter promised assistance enrolling participants in another program and said staff would work with other area programs to help with placement.

Wendi Aultman, the bureau chief at the health department’s Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, said the state is working with Sevita to help people transfer to new providers. In a statement, Aultman said there are just seven adult day care centers in the state.

Horlick said Sevita only gave her a 30-day notice and expects the center to close by Nov. 30, unless it’s sold to a new owner. She said she called the governor, and two state representatives came to the center and met with families. She learned two people are looking to purchase the center from Sevita and working with the state to expedite licensing, but that she hasn’t received confirmation the deal will go forward.

Representative Jeanine Notter, a Republican who represents Merrimack, said she visited the facility after receiving a call from a constituent concerned about its closure. Notter also said there’s an interested party, and it’s up to Sevita to decide if they will let someone else take over.

Kerensarai Reyes, the program director at Merrimack, said she couldn’t comment on the matter.

Some other area facilities told the Globe they can’t take on additional participants. Penny Gagne owns Nashua Adult Day Care. She said she can’t take any new clients from Sevita’s program because she doesn’t have enough staff.

“It’s a very troublesome situation for everybody concerned,” she said.

Gagne said adult day care cares are underutilized.

Aultman said that’s a longstanding problem, with adult day services historically struggling with low numbers and enrollment. That challenges their ability to remain open.

“Many programs operate at less than 50 percent capacity,” she said in a written statement, noting this indicates people prefer other kinds of care for aging family members. She said the Department of Health and Human Services is working with the Human Services Research Institute, a nonprofit that provides research support, to examine the state’s service system and recommend how to improve services for older adults and people with disabilities. The state is hosting listening sessions in early December to get feedback from clients and caregivers.

For her part, Gagne believes not enough people know adult day care is an option. She said she gets referrals from caseworkers for people who are on Medicaid, but it’s hard to get the word out to the general public. The Medicaid reimbursement rate is about $53 for a full day of day care compared to $100 for people paying privately, according to Gagne.

Joni Montemagno is also trying to figure out what’s next for her 92-year-old father now that Sevita is closing. Her dad, who has severe dementia, went to day care once a week to give her mom, his primary caretaker, a break so she could run errands or just rest.

“He requires around the clock care,” Montemagno said.

Montemagno said two other area facilities are full, so it seems day care will be off the table in the future. She said the family just started having a health aide come to their house about a week ago through the Veterans Administration. Because her father is a veteran, the family doesn’t have to pay for that service.

“We’re very lucky, but it is still a really tough situation,” she said.

Richard Attardo, whose wife attends the Nashua Adult Day Health program twice a week in Merrimack, is concerned about the closure, too.

“For people with Alzheimers, it’s really neat,” he said.

“There’s nothing comparable to that,” he said, adding he would seek more in-home support if the center closes. He’s hoping current staff can work out a deal with Sevita to keep operating the facility under different management.

People who are concerned about the closures can reach out to their case manager or call the local ServiceLink Aging and Disability Resource Center or Medicaid Care Management for assistance.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.