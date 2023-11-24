Baby girl suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Andover

A 1-year-old girl from New Hampshire suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 495 in Andover early Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the grass median, descended an embankment, and struck a tree, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

The infant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, Procopio said.