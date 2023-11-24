Baby girl suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Andover

A 1-year-old girl from New Hampshire suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 495 in Andover early Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
At approximately 3:40 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the grass median, descended an embankment, and struck a tree, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
The infant was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, Procopio said.
Advertisement
Both the woman and infant are from Nashua, N.H., Procopio said.
“Troopers are investigating distraction on the part of the operator as a potential cause of the crash,” Procopio said in an email.
The crash is under investigation by the State Police-Andover Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Procopio said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.