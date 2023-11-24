Vehicles end up in weird places; woman finds flying squirrel in her bedroom

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

On Nov. 5, firefighters responded after a car rolled over and landed in a weird spot in North Andover. Crews arrived at the scene of the accident at 4 High St. and found a gray sedan upside down and resting on the handrail of a set of stairs alongside a handsome brick building that was built in 1887 by the Davis & Furber Machine Co., which used to manufacture woolen machinery. Firefighter Jim Savarino snapped a photo that the department shared on Facebook. It was a wild scene; it looked as if the car had attempted to pull off a skateboard stunt and crash landed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

SURPRISE IN THE MAIL

On Oct. 22, a man contacted Acton police to notify them that he made a report to Groton police about his girlfriend finding an “egg shell in her mailbox.” Police noted this in the log.

FALSE ALARM

At 6:06 p.m. Nov. 12, police responded to a burglar alarm going off at a Gulf gas station on Great Road in Stow. It was a motion alarm at the front door that had been set off, and police soon learned why; and it had nothing to do with a burglary. Police spoke to the person who set off the alarm, who proved to be a motorist trying to get fuel and didn’t realize the station was closed.

MOVING HELP

At 5:05 p.m. Nov. 2, Walpole police received a 911 call from a man on Lincoln Road whose “stove tipped over and needs assistance getting it up.” The man said there was no smoke, fire, or odor of gas, all of which was good, and firefighters and police responded to help him set the appliance upright.

MISCHIEF MAKERS

At 5:16 p.m. Nov. 4, Peabody police received a report that three masked individuals ran through an apartment complex property on Felton Street, removed something from one of the tenants’ patios and took off toward the mall. According to the log entry, three juveniles broke an object worth approximately $5. Police were unable to locate them.

UNWELCOME HOUSEGUEST

At 1:04 p.m. Oct. 30, Stow police received a call from a woman on Trefry Lane who reported that “a flying squirrel is in her bedroom.” The animal control officer was notified.

WHAT’S ON THAT TREE STUMP?

At 6:16 p.m. Sept. 16, someone reported seeing “what they believe to be a fake rifle on a tree stump” on a residential street in Saugus. According to the log entry, Officer Christopher Zelinski was dispatched to check it out, and he reported it was indeed just a toy, not a real rifle, and the faux weapon was disposed of properly.

PET POOP TRUCK GETS STUCK

On Oct. 20, Cohasset police shared a photo of an interesting scene on Facebook, after a pickup truck apparently got stuck in a marshy area along Atlantic Avenue near Jerusalem Road. Once again, we were happy to learn there were no injuries, and were amused to note that this wasn’t just any pickup truck: It was a bright green truck advertising a pet waste removal service. Its door was emblazoned with the slogan “We scoop pet poop” in white lettering. The truck ended up being removed from the scene, and the Whitman Police Department couldn’t help but chime in on the Facebook post with a humorous comment: “Put it in a giant bag and tow it away.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.