‘Bring my mommy back’: A child’s fervent wish for Christmas

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

When a child loses a parent, that family’s sorrow and struggles persist well past the fatal day.

Take it from a 10-year-old boy.

“Please help our family. We have had it rough for the past few years. My mom passed away in 2019 and things have never been the same,” he wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “I have been very sad for a long time.”

Advertisement

His father works hard, and their basic needs are met, though just barely.

“It always seems that we fall short,” he wrote.

Like any 10-year-old, he’d like to celebrate the holidays with a few gifts. Sadly, the thing he wants most is out of reach.

“If I could wish for anything it would be to bring my mommy back,” his letter concluded. “Please Santa, help us!!!”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Thanks to Globe Santa, this young boy will be among the thousands of children who’ll be surprised with toys and games to play with and books to read this holiday season. Last year, nearly 30,000 children across Greater Boston, from infants to 12-year-olds, received generous gift boxes.

Many of them would have gotten nothing at all, were it not for Globe Santa’s help.

This will be a tough holiday for an 11-year-old girl from Lowell — her first without her father.

“I and my daughter are happy that we are never forgotten during the holiday season,” the girl’s mother wrote. “I [miss] the time when she was happy with daddy in opening your gift boxes. I hope this year again she will have this moment even though her Dad is not here with us.”

Advertisement

For more than six decades, Globe Santa has been putting smiles on children’s faces and hope in their hearts. Many of them are enduring unimaginable hardships and could use a helping hand.

The mother of an 8-year-old daughter and an infant son wrote to Globe Santa after a year of pain, sadness, and grief.

Her husband was stricken with late stage cancer and in 10 months he was gone.

“We were hit very hard in every way — emotionally and of course financially, as he was the main income earner,” she wrote. “It’s very hard to make ends meet.”

These children will not be forgotten this year, thanks to the kindness of thousands of donors who contribute to the Globe Santa fund.

Without their support, a modest effort started in 1956 would have never grown into the robust organization it is today, raising more than a million dollars annually to help families in need.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com