Cambridge police probe double shooting that left woman dead in Central Square

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 24, 2023, 20 minutes ago

Cambridge police continue to investigate a double shooting in Central Square early Thursday morning that left a woman dead and a man injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, said Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the Cambridge police, in an email Friday.

“There is no danger to the public following the incident,” he wrote.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Cambridge police responded to 10 Magazine St. where a woman and a man were suffering from gunshot wounds, a statement from Cambridge police said.

The woman, 27, was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The other victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims were located near a black Tesla that was still on the road, police said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow confirmed an investigation is ongoing, according to a statement, which urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370. Information may be provided anonymously to 617-349-3370 or online.

Calls to the DA’s office Friday were not immediately returned.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

