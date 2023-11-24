Cambridge police probe double shooting that left woman dead in Central Square

“There is no danger to the public following the incident,” he wrote.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, said Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the Cambridge police, in an email Friday.

Cambridge police continue to investigate a double shooting in Central Square early Thursday morning that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Cambridge police responded to 10 Magazine St. where a woman and a man were suffering from gunshot wounds, a statement from Cambridge police said.

The woman, 27, was pronounced dead at a Boston hospital, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The other victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims were located near a black Tesla that was still on the road, police said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow confirmed an investigation is ongoing, according to a statement, which urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-3370. Information may be provided anonymously to 617-349-3370 or online.

Calls to the DA’s office Friday were not immediately returned.

