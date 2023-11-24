Deer breaks into Maine store on Thanksgiving, ‘possibly trying to get head start on black Friday shopping,’ police say

The building’s glass storefront was shattered and merchandise inside had been knocked over and broken when Rockland police, along with officers from other departments, arrived around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement posted on Facebook .

Instead, officers found a skittish white-tailed deer, more harried than any holiday shopper.

When an alarm sounded at a store in Rockland, Maine, in the middle of Thanksgiving, police expected the break-in was the work of burglars.

With body cameras on, officers secured the building’s entrances and exits and started searching for the presumed burglars, whom they thought were still inside the store, police said.

Advertisement

“While clearing the building, officers were met with a fawn-tasic surprise, and caught like [a] deer in the headlights,” the statement said.

Turns out the suspect wasn’t a burglar at all but a white-tailed deer.

“Possibly trying to get a head start on some black Friday shopping,” police said.

In body camera footage posted on Facebook, the deer can be seen crashing though the homegoods department and running away from the officers.

The deer left the store on its own and without serious injury.

The Facebook post has gone viral with more than 750 shares and almost 600 likes.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.