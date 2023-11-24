Holiday lights contests in N.H. gear up for friendly competition

“The display that we use is pretty technical compared to what most people do,” Matthew said. “It uses computers and ethernet and software to synchronize everything, so it’s pretty sophisticated.”

He’s adding about 7,000 lights to the 12,000 that he and his wife, Nicole Beyer, already had. The result will include a higher-resolution mega-sized Christmas tree with a colorful show synced to music broadcast over the radio for cars who pass by their home at 580 F.W. Hartford Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Matthew R. Beyer was busy Wednesday soldering components for a major upgrade to the festive display that won his family top honors for creativity in the city’s holiday lights contest last year.

But the competitive couple renounced any vainglorious motivation.

“The reason that we do the light show is for fun,” Nicole said, “and we hope that it brings people happiness who come to see it because it definitely makes us happy. The competition is a fun extra bonus.”

They said they look forward to driving around the community with their 3-year-old and 6-year-old kids to see all the fruits of their neighbors’ festive labor as well.

Portsmouth is just one of the New Hampshire communities that will publish a map to guide light-seeking sight-seers to participating homes. Manchester will do so as well, with judging forms for its contest available beginning Dec. 7. (The deadline to register to compete in these contests is Dec. 6 at noon in Manchester, and Dec. 9 in Portsmouth.)

You won’t have to drive to Portsmouth or Manchester, of course, to find Granite Staters taking pride in their light displays (and promoting a charitable cause).

In Bedford, Dan and Patty Jobin have spent months preparing for their family’s Christmas lights display at 8 Stephen Drive, which they use to raise money for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire. Their son, who is now in high school, had his own Make-A-Wish, so now they use their light display to help other kids like him, according to the nonprofit.

In Londonderry, Brendan and Kelly Sevin plan to fire up their “Christmas in the Kings” display again on Friday, collecting donations for Make-A-Wish. What started with a simple donation bucket outside their house at 3 King Edward Dr. has grown alongside the increasingly technical light show.

“Every year I add more and more props, more lights,” Brendan said, noting that their 2023 lineup will include five new songs along with a few past favorites.

Since 2015, the Jobins and the Sevins have raised a combined total of more than $48,000 for Make-A-Wish through their light shows, the nonprofit said.

“We figure that lights normally bring smiles to kids, so Make-A-Wish is a charity that brings smiles to those kids that have had tough times, tough things to deal with,” Brendan added. “So we thought that was a great organization that pretty much everybody could get behind.”

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.