The ultimate foodie gift guide of Rhode Island

What do honey-lemon-lavender and blueberry-sweet pea-lime have in common? They’re two of the most-popular chocolate bar flavors from Venezuelan-born chocolatier and Johnson & Wales University grad Aura Fajardo Quintero. She began experimenting with recipes in her kitchen, launched Aura’s Chocolate Bar in 2017, and now her custom bars, truffles, bonbons, and cocoa bombs are stars in the Rhode Island sweets scene. Rhody ingredients include coffee, sea salt, honey, hot sauce, tea, wine, and whiskey, totaling 129 chocolate varieties from her Cranston storefront. Confections and holiday gift bundles are available online and at retail partners like Stock Culinary Goods and Grapes & Gourmet.

The gift of nourishment may very well be the most thoughtful present — especially a treat made locally with love by a craftsperson who cares about ingredients and community. We’ve selected products from makers who feel the same way. Here are some Rhode Island food treats to consider as gifts for friends, family, and coworkers this season for whatever holiday you celebrate.

250 East St., Cranston, info@auraschocolatebar.com, auraschocolatebar.com, @auraschocolate

Advertisement

Bailey Beattie Apiaries

The varied wildflowers across the Ocean State provide diverse foraging grounds for local bees, and produce the sweet nectar that beekeeper Calvin Alexander harvests. A bee hobbyist turned guru, Alexander offers pure, unfiltered honey in liquid, comb, and naturally crystalized forms. They’re available in 3 ounce and 15 ounce glass jars online and at retail shops like Black Leaf Tea.

Warwick, 401-284-7794, baileybeattiehoney@gmail.com, Honey Locator | National Honey Board @baileybeattieapiaries

The Black Leaf Tea

With an academic background in food science and an understanding of the communal traditions of tea and herbs, Chicagoan Amber Jackson launched The Black Leaf Tea in 2019 to create space for other Black people and to amplify Black voices. She does this by mixing uniquely functional organic flavor blends, including Freedom – a blend of strawberry, basil, and black tea – and Sunday Morning – with notes of citrus, chamomile, and mint. A new Tea & Honey Gift Box features a pouch of tea, tea infuser, 3 ounce jar of local Bailey Beattie Apiaries honey, and mini honey dip. They’re available on her website and also at Wildflour Vegan Bakery, Bayberry Garden, Bayberry Beer Hall, and Hunky Dory.

Advertisement

52A Valley St., Providence, theblackleaftea.com, @theblackleaftea

Borealis Coffee Co.

This small batch specialty coffee roaster was established in 2016 by Brian and Jessie Dwiggins to create traceable, farm-direct coffees. She’s a Rhody native and he hails from Alaska where coffee is a strong part of the culture thanks to the frequent cold and dark – so Borealis coffees are as much of a blend as they are. Their handful of year-round offerings and seasonal single-origin beans come from destinations like Colombia, Costa Rica, and Indonesia; there’s also a special holiday collaboration with Guatemalan coffee expert Pablo del Cid from Finca el Jardin. Coffees and beans are available online, at their brick-and-mortar cafes, and by subscription.

250 Bullocks Point Ave., East Providence, 401-919-5779; 500 Wood St., #113, Bristol, 401-316-5193, borealiscoffee.com, @borealiscoffee

Caribe & Co.

Jamaican American Savannah Campbell loves seasonal coffee flavors, but not the synthetic ingredients. The trained chef crafted her own line of natural syrups with Caribbean-inspired seasoning minus artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. A blend of culture and creativity, the culinary syrups complement coffees and cocktails, but a drizzle on pancakes and desserts will deliver the West Indies on a spoon thanks to hints of sorrel and ginger, chocolate rum cream, and habanero. Available online as well as at retail shops like Seymour Foods and Grapes & Grains.

Advertisement

Warren, info@caribeandco.com, caribeandco.com, @caribeandco

Hawt Chocolate

It originated as an acronym for “Having A Wonderful Time,” but Mexican gastronomer Miguel Allis turned HAWT into a destination for warm, comforting experiences through chocolate. With his culinary training, Allis crafted decadent bonbons that are draped in a sweet mango passionfruit glaze or bars sprinkled with peppermint. Collaborations with other Rhody businesses fostered flavors that are unheard of in the chocolate world — try the Butterbang croissant bonbon with blonde chocolate and the new holiday bonbon with smoky Oaxacan Mezcal as an ode to Allis’s homeland. Additional specials include a bonbon advent calendar and a hot chocolate marshmallow bomb. Available online for preorder and at pop-up markets.

Warren, hawtchocolatepvd.com, @hawtchocolatepvd

Newport Sea Salt Co.

Harvesting 140 gallons of salt water from Brenton Point in Newport at dawn is a nearly weekly occurrence for this veteran-owned company. Husband-and-wife duo Matt and Tami Mullins slowly boil it in batches at Hope & Main in Warren, and what remains is the delicate, pure, reef-to-table flake intended to enhance dishes’ flavors. Their sea salts come in 2 ounce corked glass jars, including the original, as well as combinations like Butcher’s Blend, Rosemary Thyme, and Fire Salt, with extra spices. An applewood-smoked variety launches this holiday season, while their build-your-own gift box with a hand-dipped wooden spoon is a perennial favorite. Available online, at retail partners like Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence and Aquidneck Meat Market in Middletown, as well as farmers markets.

Advertisement

newportseasalt@gmail.com, newportseasaltco.com, @newportseasalt

Lovewell Farms

The state’s only USDA organic hemp farm grows about 4,000 plants on roughly 2 acres, and its co-owners, Mike Simpson and Randy Currier, have adopted a science-backed approach to their production of wellness products. Using the plants’ main ingredient, cannabidiol (CBD), their line of tinctures, salves, oils, bath bombs and salts, topical roll-ons, and body butters offers relief in myriad forms. CBD+ Sleep nurtures rest with organic botanical extracts like chamomile, passionflower, and lavender, while “The Balm” herbal salve eases pain. Available online, and in subscriptions.

174 Woodville Alton Road, Hopkinton, 401-542-0757, lovewellfarms.com, @lovewell_farms

MXR Cocktails

Co-founded by mixologist and educator Michael Silva of Pawtucket, this subscription-based service mails you all the ingredients you need to concoct delicious cocktails at home. All you do is add the alcohol. The Whiskey Box has ingredients for four servings of two recipes — cinnamon syrup, Angostura bitters, orange and lemon juice, and cinnamon sticks to make “Your Love Is On Fire,” and the classic Whiskey Sour ingredients of simple syrup, lemon juice, and dehydrated lemons. Available online.

mxrcocktails@gmail.com, mxrcocktails.com, @mxrcocktails

Ocean State Pepper Co.

Katie Evans and David Conner have grown fresh, organic chilies on-site then dried and blended them into spicy herb mixtures and rubs since they established in 2017. The results elevate meat, fish, veggies, and more with a seasoning for every season. The 100-percent organic super-hot chilies (naga morich, moruga scorpion, bhut jolokia, Carolina reaper, and paper lantern habanero) in Devil’s Dust make it a top seller, while Veg-geez Louise – a concoction of black pepper, lemon juice powder, lime zest, granulated onion and garlic, sea salt, dill, basil, and thyme – complement any veggie. Available online in 2.5 ounce shaker bottles or refill pouch, 1 pound bulk zippered pouch, as well as pre-portioned pour-and-go packets.

Advertisement

80 Fountain St., Pawtucket, rhodypepper.com, @oceanstatepepperco

White Dog Distilling

A passion project for co-founders Carlo Catucci, Alecia Catucci, Eric Sylvestre, and Vincent Greene, this micro-distillery in the Lorraine Mills of Pawtucket serves freshly distilled spirits in small batches. The 50-gallon commercial distiller crafts gin, whiskey, white rum, moonshine, bourbon, and limoncello on premises, offering tasting flights on-site, as well as glass bottles in 200 ml, 375 ml and 700 ml sizes. Gift boxes and holiday to-go bottles of Spiced Cranberry Mule, Drunken Pumpkin, and Tailgate Caramel Apple Mule are available onsite or online.

560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket, whitedogdistilling@gmail.com, whitedogdistilling.com, @whitedogdistilling

TO EAT Aura’s Chocolate bars from Cranston, R.I. Aura’s Chocolate Aura’s Chocolate Bar What do honey-lemon-lavender and blueberry-sweet pea-lime have in common? They’re two of the most-popular chocolate bar flavors from Venezuelan-born chocolatier and Johnson & Wales University grad Aura Fajardo Quintero. She began experimenting with recipes in her kitchen, launched Aura’s Chocolate Bar in 2017, and now her custom bars, truffles, bonbons, and cocoa bombs are stars in the Rhode Island sweets scene. Rhody ingredients include coffee, sea salt, honey, hot sauce, tea, wine, and whiskey, totaling 129 chocolate varieties from her Cranston storefront. Confections and holiday gift bundles are available online and at retail partners like Stock Culinary Goods and Grapes & Gourmet. 250 East St., Cranston. Honey from Bailey Beattie Apiaries, which has hives around Rhode Island. Bailey Beattie Apiaries Bailey Beattie Apiaries The varied wildflowers across the Ocean State provide diverse foraging grounds for local bees, and produce the sweet nectar that beekeeper Calvin Alexander harvests. A bee hobbyist turned guru, Alexander offers pure, unfiltered honey in liquid, comb, and naturally crystalized forms. They’re available in 3 oz. and 15 oz. glass jars online and at retail shops like Black Leaf Tea. "Vampire Repellent" spice mix from Ocean State Pepper Co. Ocean State Pepper Co. Ocean State Pepper Co. Katie Evans and David Conner have grown fresh, organic chilies on-site then dried and blended them into spicy herb mixtures and rubs since they established in 2017. The results elevate meat, fish, veggies, and more with a seasoning for every season. The 100-percent organic super-hot chilies (naga morich, moruga scorpion, bhut jolokia, Carolina reaper, and paper lantern habanero) in Devil’s Dust make it a top seller, while Veg-Geez Louise – a concoction of black pepper, lemon juice powder, lime zest, granulated onion and garlic, sea salt, dill, basil, and thyme – complement any veggie. Available online in 2.5 oz. shaker bottles or refill pouch, 1 lb. bulk zippered pouch, as well as pre-portioned pour-and-go packets. 80 Fountain St., Pawtucket. Mexican gastronomer Miguel Allis turned HAWT into a destination for warm, comforting experiences through chocolate in Rhode Island. HAWT Hawt Chocolate It originated as an acronym for “Having A Wonderful Time,” but Mexican gastronomer Miguel Allis turned HAWT into a destination for warm, comforting experiences through chocolate. With his culinary training, Allis crafted decadent bonbons that are draped in a sweet mango passionfruit glaze or bars sprinkled with peppermint. Collaborations with other Rhody businesses fostered flavors that are unheard of in the chocolate world—try the Butterbang croissant bonbon with blonde chocolate and the new holiday bonbon with smoky Oaxacan Mezcal as an ode to Allis’s homeland. Additional specials include a bonbon advent calendar and a hot chocolate marshmallow bomb. Available online for preorder and at pop-up markets. Newport Sea Salt Co. specializes in small-batch sea salt that's hand-harvested in R.I. Newport Sea Salt Co. Newport Sea Salt Co. Harvesting 140 gallons of salt water from Brenton Point in Newport at dawn is a nearly weekly occurrence for this veteran-owned company. Husband-and-wife duo Matt and Tami Mullins slowly boil it in batches at Hope & Main in Warren, and what remains is the delicate, pure, reef-to-table flake intended to enhance dishes’ flavors. Their sea salts come in 2 oz. corked glass jars, including the original, as well as combinations like Butcher’s Blend, Rosemary Thyme, and Fire Salt, with extra spices. An applewood-smoked variety launches this holiday, while their build-your-own gift box with a hand-dipped wooden spoon is a perennial favorite. Available online, at retail partners like Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence and Aquidneck Meat Market in Middletown, as well as farmers markets. CBD tincture, which is placed under the tongue, from Lovewell Farms. Lovewell Farms Lovewell Farms The state’s only USDA organic hemp farm grows about 4,000 plants on roughly two acres, and its co-owners, Mike Simpson and Randy Currier, have adopted a science-backed approach to their production of wellness products. Using the plants’ main ingredient, cannabidiol (CBD), their line of tinctures, salves, oils, bath bombs and salts, topical roll-ons, and body butters offers relief in myriad forms. CBD+ Sleep nurtures rest with organic botanical extracts like chamomile, passionflower, and lavender, while “The Balm” herbal salve eases pain. Available online, and in subscriptions. 174 Woodville Alton Rd., Hopkinton.