Temporary cease-fire in Gaza draws mixed reactions from Mass. Jewish and Muslim communities

While the return of civilians prompted joy among Jewish people worldwide, the celebration was significantly tempered by fear for the well-being of more than 200 other hostages who remain in Hamas custody. And for Palestinian and Muslim communities, the temporary pause in the devastating bombardment on Gaza provided only limited relief as the humanitarian crisis continues, aid into the territory remains severely limited, and the prospect of the resumption of Israeli bombing draws closer.

Emotions were raw and complex among members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in Massachusetts on Friday, the start of a four-day cease-fire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war that set free a limited number of hostages from both sides.

Advertisement

The short-term truce brought a break from Israeli bombings in Gaza and Hamas rocket-fire into Israel, making way for both sides to release dozens of hostages. The swap is the first phase of a deal in which authorities agreed to exchange a total of 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinians, all women and children.

The war erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas militants entered Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took approximately 240 hostages. The Israeli military responded with widespread air strikes that have killed more than 13,300 Palestinians in Gaza, a majority of whom are women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Rabbi Marc Baker, the president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, told the Globe that watching the Israeli women and children hostages return to safety Friday left him feeling both joy and anguish.

“To see even a small portion of those returned to their families today is incredibly emotional,” Baker said. “Every human life that returns home is an entire world, and so we feel extraordinary relief for them and their families. But of course, that’s not enough. It will not be enough until every single person is returned home.”

Advertisement

Jeremy Burton, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, said reading how the Israeli military prepared its forces who would welcome the hostages at the border was enough to bring him to tears.

“The idea that they prepared their soldiers to receive tiny children . . . it makes your heart break just to read these protocols and be reminded how young these children are and that they’ve been living [through] a crime against humanity for the last 40 days,” Burton said.

Sammy Nabulsi, a Palestinian-American lawyer in Boston who has been working to get Palestinians who are also American citizens out of the territory, said the pause in the Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as well as the return of innocent Israeli hostages, was encouraging news — but it doesn’t go far enough.

“I hope this is not a situation where it’s four days, and then the air strikes and bombings of Gaza are going to continue given that there are already, at least officially, 11,000 lives lost, most of them innocent children,” Nabulsi said.

He said he’s being told the Rafah crossing is still not open to foreign nationals, and that the humanitarian aid being allowed into Gaza is nowhere near enough.

Earlier this month, he was able to secure the homecoming of a Palestinian-American couple from Medway and their 1-year-old son, after they had spent nearly a month trapped in Gaza.

Advertisement

“Their experiences trying to find water, trying to find food, running out of milk, trying to find medicine, that situation has only gotten worse,” Nabulsi said.

More than 140 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza from Egypt on Friday, according to the United Nations humanitarian office. While it was one of the biggest aid deliveries to Gaza since the start of the war, it falls far short of the 500 trucks that typically entered the territory each day before the conflict.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, the executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said anything short of a long-term cease-fire is “insufficient,” given that the Israeli military has vowed to resume its military campaign unless additional hostages are released.

“For so many people who are experiencing death in Palestine, the pause feels like an inevitability . . . it feels like a prolonging of the torture,” said Amatul-Wadud. “Until there is an immediate, permanent cease-fire, we all continue to hold our collective breath.”

Material from the Associated Press and The New York Times was used in this report.

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.