Brawl erupts at Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus

A brawl broke out at Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus on Thanksgiving Eve, police said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. “multiple State Police patrols” were dispatched to the Kowloon restaurant to assist Saugus police with a fight “reportedly involving several people inside the restaurant,” according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the Saugus police officers “had already broken up the fight,” Procopio said.