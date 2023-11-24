Brawl erupts at Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus

A brawl broke out at Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus on Thanksgiving Eve, police said.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. “multiple State Police patrols” were dispatched to the Kowloon restaurant to assist Saugus police with a fight “reportedly involving several people inside the restaurant,” according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
When troopers arrived at the scene, the Saugus police officers “had already broken up the fight,” Procopio said.
State Police personnel remained on scene to help disperse the crowd, Procopio said.
A video of the brawl posted to X, formerly Twitter, had gotten nearly 160,000 views by Friday afternoon. Footage showed several people grappling and punching each other as police attempted to break up the altercation. Some individuals could be heard screaming off-camera and one man appeared to have blood streaming down his face.
The Kowloon restaurant did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
