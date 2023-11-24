Patti Saris transitioning to senior judge in federal court

Veteran US District Court Judge Patti Saris plans to retire from regular active service upon the appointment of her successor, and to serve as a senior judge.

Saris, who was appointed to the court in 1993, has advised President Biden of her plans, the court announced this week.

Saris served as chief judge from 2013 to 2019 and was the US Sentencing Commission chair from 2011 to 2017. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1976, Saris clerked for the Supreme Judicial Court, and then went into private practice.