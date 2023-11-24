When a child falls ill, all the siblings suffer

It was only a year ago that the single mother living on Boston’s South Shore was struggling to keep up with the cost of raising two young children.

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org .

She worried about her work, the monthly bills, whether she had enough money to buy a few gifts for the holidays.

What she wouldn’t give to have such worries back. Looking back, they seemed so much more manageable than what she’s contending with today.

“This year we could really use your help in bringing joy into our home,” she wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “My son (6 years old) was diagnosed with Leukemia cancer and it has been extremely tough on all of us.”

Instead of spending this fall enjoying normal first-grade activities, the boy has been undergoing painful and intrusive treatments. He’s lost his strength, his appetite, and his hair.

“[My son’s] childhood will now consist of hospital visits, chemotherapy, needle sticks, spinal taps and more that a 6-year-old shouldn’t experience,” his mother wrote.

Inevitably, his 4-year-old sister has been deeply affected, too. Her comfortable daily routines have been upended. Her brother is suffering.

One thing is certain: It is scary.

“[She] has had to watch her strong big brother be torn down by this horrible disease,” the letter continued.

The children’s mother wrote Globe Santa for the same reason that thousands of parents, grandparents, caregivers, and others ask for help: They want their children to experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season, in the midst of a very difficult year.

A single mother in a city west of Boston told Globe Santa her 9-year-old son was born with cerebral palsy. He is also legally blind, and requires a wheelchair.

It’s a loving family. The boy has a twin brother whom their mother describes as an “amazing brother and protector,” and a 17-month-old baby sister. But resources are scarce.

“I recently had to leave my full-time job of 17 years saving lives in a trauma/ER in Boston due to problems with child care,” she wrote. She’s up against numerous daily challenges this year, and she wants to see smiles on her children’s faces for the holiday season.

“I would truly appreciate you helping me give my kids a happy, a fun x-mas,” she wrote. “They keep me going!”

Helping children enjoy the holidays is precisely Globe Santa’s mission.

Last year, the campaign delivered quality toys, books, games, and other gifts to nearly 30,000 children in and around Greater Boston.

Sadly, the number of families in need this season is on pace to equal or surpass that number, so please consider supporting the effort.

You can help brighten a child’s holiday by visiting globesanta.org.

