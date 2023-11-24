Man arrested in connection with woman’s death at Worcester massage parlor

Santos-Padgett was arrested at 4 Colombia Park in Haverhill as a result of the investigation into the “suspicious” death at the spa on Thursday, police said.

Marcel Santos-Padgett, 31, is charged with armed assault to murder, Worcester police said in a statement.

A Leicester man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with the death of a woman at a massage parlor in Worcester on Thanksgiving, officials said.

Shortly after 11: 30 a.m., police responded to Angie’s Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant St. for a woman with a “possible medical issue,” according to Worcester police.

Police said a man flagged down the officers upon arrival and took them to the victim.

Advertisement

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was unconscious and given medical attention until pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

“The death appears to be suspicious,” police said in Thursday’s initial statement.

Worcester police said they worked with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the Haverhill Police Department on the investigation.

Angie’s Bodywork Spa did not immediately respond to requests to comment Friday.

No further information was released.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.