Andrew Cuomo faces sex abuse suit from ex-aide who says he groped her

Commisso’s allegations against Cuomo are not new, and he has long denied them.

In the papers, Commisso accused Cuomo of “continuous sexual harassment” and of retaliating against her after she refused his advances and reported his conduct.

Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York who accused him of groping her in late 2020, is suing him under the state’s Adult Survivors Act for what she described as “pervasive abusive conduct,” according to court papers.

In 2021, she filed a formal criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County sheriff’s office, which investigated and filed charges against him. Albany County prosecutors decided not to prosecute, saying that while they were “deeply troubled” and found Commisso “cooperative and credible,” they had concluded that they could not meet their burden of proof at trial.

The legal action came just days before the expiration Friday of the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gave people who said they were sexually abused in New York a one-year window to sue their alleged attackers, even if the statute of limitations had expired.

Rita Glavin, a lawyer for Cuomo, said in a statement Friday: “Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany district attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.

“Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail,” Glavin said. “We look forward to seeing her in court.”

The legal action comes as Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August 2021 after a cascade of sexual misconduct claims, is again said to be contemplating a return to public office, generating fierce debate among Democrats.

“It disgusts me that Andrew Cuomo is even considering running for public office,” Commisso said, adding that he had refused to “accept responsibility or even acknowledge his sexual harassment of me, aside from numerous other victims, while the governor of our state.”

Commisso’s court papers say the continued harassment she suffered included “unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters,” hugs, kisses, sexual touching of her buttocks and the forcible touching of her breast.

She says she faced professional retaliation, including being reassigned to the “demeaning task of answering telephones in the lieutenant governor’s office.”

