High-speed police chases rise near Texas border, leaving locals on edge

Shortly before the crash Nov. 8, his mother, Isabel, had texted to say that she and her husband, José Carlos, a retired carpet factory worker from Dalton, Ga., would soon be at the border. Instead, they died near a bend in the road some 60 miles short, along with five migrants and the 21-year-old driver of the other car.

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas — Jairo Lerma and several of his relatives placed a wooden cross in the dry grass along a Texas highway where his parents, on their way from Georgia to Mexico, died suddenly in a fiery crash with an oncoming car that was carrying migrants and fleeing a sheriff’s deputy.

Advertisement

“I blame the sheriff’s department because they were chasing at a really high speed in a location that was really dangerous,” Lerma said. “This could have been avoided.”

In recent years, police departments across the United States have been reassessing when and how to pursue fleeing suspects, adopting policies to curtail the number of dangerous high-speed chases.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But in Texas, the State Police and sheriff’s offices have been notable exceptions, policing experts said, retaining broad discretion to give chase whenever their officers deem it appropriate. The approach differs even from big city departments in the state, such as in Houston, where the police recently banned pursuits for minor offenses.

The number of chases across Texas has gone up sharply since 2021, when Governor Greg Abbott began a program known as Operation Lone Star and sent thousands of State Police officers to patrol the area around the border.

The chases, which often erupt suddenly from traffic stops, have left dozens dead and scores injured, including bystanders, and have rattled border communities from El Paso to Brownsville.

High-speed chases are part of Abbott’s aggressive approach to a surge in migrant arrivals at the border, a strategy that has led to clashes with the Biden administration. The federal government has looked into the actions by Texas police during Operation Lone Star, including their operations in areas where migrants drowned in the Rio Grande, though no broad action has been taken to curtail the program.

Advertisement

In Zavala County, where Lerma’s parents were killed, residents have contended with a sharp uptick in chases. The State Police alone conducted at least 175 vehicle pursuits in Zavala County during the first two years of Operation Lone Star, according to data provided by the department. In the year before the border enforcement program, there were seven.

“It’s dangerous,” said Paul Rodriguez, who runs a roadside taco truck with his wife on US Highway 57, where many chases have occurred. “It could just come straight at us, or people buying food.”

The owner of a towing company, who has had steady business hauling the wrecked vehicles used by fleeing migrant smugglers, said he advises his family not to drive on Highway 57. The mayor of Crystal City, the largest community in the sparsely populated, ranch-land county, said he avoids the road altogether after having seen the gnarled remains of pursuits.

“I quit using that highway,” said the mayor, Frank Moreno Jr., in an interview at City Hall. “After all the years in the Army, for something like that to do me in, I don’t think so.”

The state Department of Public Safety said it counted 29 people killed in pursuits by its troopers in 2021 and 2022, the first two years of Operation Lone Star, roughly double the number during the previous two years. The figures do not include pursuits by other law enforcement agencies working with the state on Operation Lone Star, the department said.

Advertisement

A review of media reports by Human Rights Watch suggested that more than 60 people had been killed in pursuits during Operation Lone Star as of July 2023. A report from the organization was expected Monday.

The rise in deaths appeared to closely track the rise in chases by the State Police. In South Texas counties along or near the border, chases doubled to 1,100 in 2022, from about 500 in 2019. There were about four times as many in those counties as there were in and around major cities such as Dallas and Houston, according to department data.

This year, the federal Customs and Border Protection agency, whose agents have been involved in a number of deadly chases, imposed new risk assessments and restrictions as part of its pursuit policy.

“It has evolved pretty dramatically,” said Travis Yates, a police trainer and retired major from the Tulsa Police Department. Thirty years ago, most departments chased everyone who fled, he said. “You’re seeing the trend right now is to give officers very strict parameters.”

Still, many departments adhere to the old approach of leaving it up to the discretion of individual officers.

“State Police are usually the biggest detractors” of limiting pursuits, said Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who has long researched police chases. “Their job is traffic. That’s what they do. So if someone flees from them, that’s an affront.”

Advertisement

He added that the Texas State Police are “very aggressive” when it comes to chases.

Steven McCraw, the director of the Department of Public Safety, said in a phone interview that the department relied on its troopers to decide when to start a pursuit and when to call it off.

Abbott has credited Operation Lone Star with thousands of human-smuggling arrests, often of US citizens hired to drive migrants away from border counties. A new law, set to go into effect next year, raises the penalty for smuggling to a minimum of 10 years.

Many of the drivers are Texans who are recruited with the promise of quick money, said Sergeant Rogelio Lopez Jr., a deputy in the Zavala County sheriff’s office. “A lot of them are teenagers that we’re pursuing,” he said in an interview during a recent patrol, before dawn.

The crash that killed Lerma’s parents remained under investigation. Chief Deputy Ricardo Rios said the policy of the Zavala County sheriff’s office was to rely on a deputy’s discretion, taking into account the location — whether in town or on the highway — as well as traffic on the road.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.