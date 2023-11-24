5 ways to avoid holiday shopping scams this season

But there are ways to keep yourself (and your money) safe — and these guidelines, provided by the FBI , are useful year-round, not just during the holiday shopping whirlwind.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that non-payment and non-delivery scams cost shoppers a staggering $281 million in 2022, while credit card fraud racked up another $264 million in losses.

The holiday shopping season has arrived, and with it the opportunity for crafty online scammers to separate shoppers from their money and even swipe their personal data, too.

If you’re smart, you never click on unfamiliar attachments, no matter what season it is. So called “phishing” emails attempt to get recipients to click on them and turn over personal, banking, or credit information. But just the act of clicking on an attachment can download malware or otherwise allow scammers to access your computer. So steer clear.

Advertisement

Received an unsoliticited email asking you to update a password? Don’t do it.

We all forget our passwords from time to time, and likely you’re familiar with the process of updating one. But if you get an unsolicited email or text from an individual or company asking you to update passwords or account information at your bank, financial institution, or elsewhere, don’t do it. Nor should you call any phone numbers listed on such an email. That, too, could be part of a scam.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

If you’re worried something’s amiss, look up the institution’s phone number or website and contact them independently, the FBI recommends.

Only buy through websites you trust

If a site looks wonky or has an unusual web address, avoid it and shop elsewhere. A “great deal” on a purchase isn’t great at all if the item you paid for never materializes.

The first thing to check: Does the site have “HTTPS” in the web address? It should. That lets you know that it’s an encrypted, secure site and will better safeguard your personal information.

Advertisement

If a site only includes “HTTP” (without an “S”) in the address, don’t shop there. Any information you enter on such a site can be easily accessed online by outside parties.

Looking for other ways to determine if an online commerce site is safe? The FBI recommends checking reviews and ratings. If there are a lot of reviews, and they report both good service and, occasionally, not-so-good service, you’ll get a sense of how reliable the vendor is, how long delivery might take, and what condition you can expect items to arrive in.

If a seller has very few or no reviews, shop elsewhere.

Also, if a seller purports to be based in the US but then says they are “out of the country on business” or other reasons, the FBI says to be extremely careful. Likewise, shop elsewhere if products will be shipped in suspicious ways to avoid taxes or customs.

The best way to pay

Do not wire cash directly to a seller or pay for items with a pre-paid gift card, the FBI warns. Scammers can simply take your gift card information (including the PIN number) and use the funds themselves. You’ll never see the item you “purchased” and you’ll lose the money from the gift card.

The safest way to shop online is with your credit card. While no form of online payment is 100 percent scam proof, many credit cards offer $0 liability for fraudulent purchases.

That said, keep a close eye on your monthly credit card bills, and report any unauthorized purchases to your financial institution as soon as possible, the FBI says. If a scammer has wrangled your card number, their fraudulent purchases may go unnoticed if you’re not paying attention. Shut down thieves as soon as possible to save yourself time and financial headaches later on.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on shipping

Tracking numbers make it easy to see where your purchase is in the delivery pipeline and if it has arrived at its destination. You may be sending out a lot of gifts this holiday season. Make sure they get where they need to go.





































































Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeHayleyK.