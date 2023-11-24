Advisory groups makes suggestions. Then BPDA does what it does.

I read Larry Edelman’s recent Trendlines column about the Boston Planning & Development Agency approval of Trinity Financial’s development at 150 Centre St. in Dorchester (“Boston backs an apartment project that divided a Dorchester neighborhood,” Business, Nov. 18). I live near Uphams Corner, so I don’t have a position on this development, but as a civic association leader, I have participated in more than one Impact Advisory Group.

Working with the BPDA on a large project is a serious commitment of time. Civic association leaders bring the information back to neighborhood residents and bring their concerns to advisory group meetings. Hearing that the BPDA views the concerns expressed in those meetings as mere “suggestions” is a slap to every neighborhood resident who has given up his or her time to try to get a project that meets the needs of the neighborhood — that is to say, the people who will have to live with that project long after the BPDA has moved on.