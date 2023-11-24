That test question again: A place, or not, for the MCAS?

Voices for Academic Equity, a coalition of community, education, and business leaders committed to equitable and high-quality public education, recently published a report outlining the necessity of continuing the exam while offering eight recommendations for improving it.

As your Nov. 13 Globe editorial noted ( “Defending the MCAS from evidence-free attacks” ), the current push to end the use of the statewide MCAS exam as a graduation requirement should raise concerns about the potential dismantling of the MCAS altogether.

Educational tool is imperfect, but it can be improved — and should be kept

The MCAS provides objective, reliable, and comparable evidence of a student’s progress from elementary grades through high school to gauge their preparedness for college and career. MCAS data expose racial and socioeconomic inequities in the Commonwealth’s education system so that we can work collaboratively on solutions to ensure that all students thrive.

The MCAS is not perfect and must evolve to address legitimate concerns raised by some of its critics. But it is imperative that schools — and taxpayers — have an impartial and trustworthy method of evaluating students’ academic progress. The MCAS is an important tool toward that goal.

John Schneider

Lowell

The writer works with the education nonprofit Mass Insight, which is a member of the Voices for Academic Equity coalition.





Myopic focus on test prep means students are missing out

We at Citizens for Public Schools are proud of our leading role in the effort to help schools provide a broad education that prepares young people for productive and rewarding adult lives (“Defending the MCAS from evidence-free attacks”).

That preparation includes experience with real-world, creative problem-solving. It includes history and art and a wide range of math and communication skills, not just those tested on MCAS.

If Massachusetts weren’t so myopically focused on prepping students for standardized MCAS exams, there would be more capacity to assess student learning through project-based performance assessments that have been shown to help prepare students for college, career, and civic life.

If the problem is that local schools just aren’t doing it right, why does the state have such a poor record in the districts where it has seized direct control, free of union (and parent) interference, as the Globe itself has reported?

Most states that adopted a graduation test have reversed course. On the same day your editorial was published, we learned that New York is poised to be the next state to retire its antiquated graduation test requirement, largely because the requirement has widened, rather than lessened, achievement gaps. Massachusetts, accustomed to being the engine of educational innovation, is in the caboose on this one. Let’s change that.

Lisa Guisbond

Executive director

Citizens for Public Schools

Brookline





Accountability is a hallmark of high-performing schools

As someone who was a middle and high school principal for 25 years, I was particularly interested in your editorial “Defending the MCAS from evidence-free attacks.” I have two questions for critics of the MCAS who claim that success is simply a function of one’s ZIP code: Are there any schools in wealthy districts that fared poorly on the MCAS? Are there any schools in predominantly low-income districts that performed well? If the answer to either of these questions is yes, then one’s ZIP code can account for some but not all this variation. What is it then that separates high-performing schools from low-performing schools?

For one thing, leaders in high-performing schools look at numerous data sets including the results of the MCAS and use that information as leverage to drill down to identify root causes of poor student performance. Principals and teachers then work together to develop the instructional strategies and management systems necessary to support high expectations for all students.

Advertisement

Continual school improvement is difficult work, but the MCAS offers districts one measure of accountability that can be either a source of pride in accomplishment or an urgent call to transform the quality of instruction to produce high-quality results.

Eliot Larson

Charlestown

The writer was an educational consultant who worked with school leaders from urban, suburban, and rural districts through the National Institute for School Leadership. He was a principal in the school system in West Chester, Pa.