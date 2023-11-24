With the lilt of a flute, a legendary rapper carves a path for Black men to grow and evolve

For the opening track of “New Blue Sun,” André 3000 came up with a title that feels like an explanation, a warning, and an apology to his fans: “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”

The man born André Benjamin — who spent much of the 1990s and early 2000s in OutKast, the celebrated hip-hop duo he formed in high school with his pal, Antwan “Big Boi” Patton — knows what his fans wanted. But he needed them to understand what they wouldn’t be getting on his first new album in 17 years.

So there’s nothing on André's solo debut that evokes such classics as “B.O.B (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Player’s Ball,” or “Ms. Jackson.” Instead “New Blue Sun” features long, airy, meditative soundscapes anchored by André playing the flute. (I would call it new age music, but there’s no way to say that without it coming across like a diss.)

Not everyone is feeling André's new direction. On “The Daily Show,” comedian Leslie Jones said, “This is how you know the white people are winning. Y’all done turned André 3000 into Jethro Tull.” Jones was joking (I think). But her comic rant tapped into something barely beneath the more negative reactions to André's album — just how difficult it is for others to accept someone else’s yearning for personal growth and exploration.

”Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that,” André told GQ magazine in a wide-ranging interview. “It actually feels … sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’ You can find cool ways to say it, but …”

If anyone could find a cool way to say it, it’s the man who made the line, “Shake it like a Polaroid picture” from OutKast’s massive hit, “Hey Ya,” into a cultural touchstone.

André 3000 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ

For now, he’s content to let his beautiful ambient music speak for him. But I kinda wish he’d found a way to rap about a colonoscopy since Black people have higher incidences and mortality rates from colorectal cancer than other racial groups. Then there are the other vagaries of growing older. In this unnerving and illuminating time of life, the losses of parents, other relatives, and friends start to pile up. There’s the odd weight of confronting your own mortality. The bills for youthful indifference to pain come due in your joints. Yes, there are regrets. But there’s also the wisdom that, maddeningly, can only come with age.

As daunting as that can be, it can also be liberating. If you’ve spent much of your life becoming what others wanted you to be, even when it was contrary to your nature, then getting older should mean embracing what matters most in the time you have left.

What some may see as André's abandonment of hip-hop is instead a personal and creative evolution — and Black men, it seems, aren’t easily allowed to change or grow. During his illustrious career, David Bowie was hailed for transforming from a gender-bending space oddity to a dapper gentleman in designer suits. But André has often faced pushback when he eschewed the narrow parameters of what a Black man could be or do — whether he was wearing wigs or perms in OutKast or now playing the flute, talking about his therapist, and allowing his gray hairs to remain untouched.

Since its birth 50 years ago, hip-hop has always claimed “Keepin’ it real” as a cornerstone principle. Well, there’s nothing more real than the daily recognition that you have more years behind you than in front of you — and using that time left on the clock wisely. André's new music might not work for everyone, but its existence is a reminder to pursue what makes you happy and whole, a lesson we should all abide by regardless of age. Rather than become a caricature trapped in his erstwhile youth, André is being authentic to who he is now. And I can’t wait to see where the wind blows him next.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist.