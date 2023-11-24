The only team to beat the Bruins in regulation time has now done it twice

In their third meeting in a month — the Bruins won the first game on Oct. 28 — Detroit took advantage of six Boston penalties to improve to 10-0-2 when scoring four or more goals.

Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin, and David Perron also scored for the Red Wings, who are the only team to beat Boston (14-2-3) in regulation. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 25 shots.

Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins, 5-2, on Friday for their second victory over the NHL-leading Bruins this season.

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins, who had been 5-0-2 since losing at Detroit on Nov. 4. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves on his 25th birthday.

Despite a 16-save shutout Wednesday against New Jersey, Alex Lyon was the Red Wings’ backup. Husso had allowed at least four goals in his past three starts, but he was sharp until DeBrusk knocked home his own rebound on the power play to get the Bruins within 2-1 early in the second period.

It was DeBrusk’s second goal in as many games after managing one in his first 16 games.

But Husso kept the surging Bruins at bay until Fabbri scored on a wrist shot from the faceoff circle at 13:24 of the second.

Heinen’s wrist shot 4:12 into the third got the Bruins within a goal. But Brandon Carlo was called for hooking less than a minute later and Larkin scored five seconds into the power play to give Detroit another two-goal cushion.

Perron added an empty-netter with 1:45 left.