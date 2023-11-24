Bruins vs. Red Wings: Boston gets second chance vs. team responsible for only regulation loss

The Bruins have managed to wrestle away at least one point in nearly every game this season. Their one regulation loss — a 5-4 defeat to the Red Wings — came on Nov. 4.
Boston (14-1-3) can get even with Detroit (9-6-3) in Friday’s afternoon matchup. The Bruins have gone 5-0-2 since that loss, most recently downing the Panthers, 3-1, on Wednesday.
Detroit shook off a rough stretch of play with a 4-0 victory Wednesday against the Devils. Marquee offseason addition Alex DeBrincat leads the squad with 11 goals.
Here’s a preview of the game.
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -210. O/U: 6.0.
RED WINGS
Season record: 9-6-3. vs. spread: 11-7. Over/under: 11-7
Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
BRUINS
Season record: 14-1-3. vs. spread: 12-6. Over/under: 7-11
Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Detroit 65, Boston 62
Goals allowed: Detroit 57, Boston 38
Power play: Detroit 20.3 percent, Boston 21.7 percent
Penalty minutes: Detroit 193, Boston 198
Penalty kill: Detroit 79.4 percent, Boston 91.0 percent
Faceoffs won: Detroit 49.6 percent, Boston 50.9 percent
Stat of the day: Matt Poitras’s assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal against the Panthers helped get the 19-year-old out of a slump; he had just one assist in his previous five games.
Notes: Dylan Larkin is tied with DeBrincat for the most points on the Red Wings (18), but his goal against the Devils ended a five-game streak without a point. ... Lucas Raymond, a 21-year-old winger, has scored a goal in four consecutive games. ... The Red Wings have generated 74 power play chances this season, tied for the second-most in the NHL. But the Bruins boast a league-leading 91 percent penalty-kill rate. ... Boston’s goaltending continues to be unparalleled; Jeremy Swayman (.933) and Linus Ullmark (.932) both rank in the top five in save percentage.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.