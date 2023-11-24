Bruins vs. Red Wings: Boston gets second chance vs. team responsible for only regulation loss

The Bruins have managed to wrestle away at least one point in nearly every game this season. Their one regulation loss — a 5-4 defeat to the Red Wings — came on Nov. 4.

Boston (14-1-3) can get even with Detroit (9-6-3) in Friday’s afternoon matchup. The Bruins have gone 5-0-2 since that loss, most recently downing the Panthers, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Detroit shook off a rough stretch of play with a 4-0 victory Wednesday against the Devils. Marquee offseason addition Alex DeBrincat leads the squad with 11 goals.