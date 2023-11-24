Celtics finish game without Kristaps Porzingis after big man suffers calf strain

“I felt a bit of something in my calf and just kept playing,” he said. “I felt like, OK, it’s some kind of strain or tightness, something happened there and you saw me limping a little bit. The medical staff pulled me out after that.”

The 7-foot-3-inch Porzingis left the 113-96 loss to the Magic in the third quarter. He told the Globe the injury was not a byproduct of a slip on the NBA In-Season Tournament floor but rather discomfort in the first half while running back on defense.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kristaps Porzingis has been durable this season, missing one game because of a bruised knee. The Celtics’ luck with the injury prone big man ran short Friday when he suffered a left calf strain that will require an MRI on Saturday.

Porzingis was walking gingerly to the team bus but doesn’t appear too concerned with the long-term impact of the injury.

“Nothing with the floor, it just randomly happened,” he said. “It’s hard to say (when I’ll be back). Tomorrow, MRI and we’ll go from there. Honestly (I don’t feel concerned), such a random one that happened. I don’t think it’s anything serious. I look to bounce back real fast from this one.”

Meanwhile, Derrick White said he’ll have his left forearm further examined after he was crunched on a screen by Orlando strongman Paolo Banchero in the second period. White left the game briefly, then returned and scored 16 points on 3-for-9 shooting in 37 minutes. Banchero was not called for a foul on the play.

White said the injury didn’t impact his play but left Amway Arena with his forearm wrapped and said he’ll also get an MRI on Saturday.

“I ran into (Banchero) and kind of got bent back, but it kind of was like a stringer at first and now it’s sore,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t get any worse and it will be all right.”

Holiday sits one out

The Celtics were without Jrue Holiday for the first time because of a right ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Bucks.

Holiday was listed as doubtful early Friday morning and scratched two hours before tipoff. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said it doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury and Holiday could potentially return for Sunday’s game against the Hawks at TD Garden.

Holiday said he tweaked the ankle stepping on Brook Lopez’s foot but said he managed to make it through the final minutes. He said the ankle swelled Thursday and it didn’t respond favorably during a pregame workout. He watched the game from the bench.

“When you lay off it and it starts to get stuff, didn’t feel too good (Thursday),” Holiday said. “(Friday morning) I tried to go do something and it still didn’t feel good. We’re going to test it (Saturday) and see what happens.”

Al Horford got the start for the Celtics as Mazzulla went to the double-big lineup against the Magic, who started a frontline of Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Goga Bitadze.

Tech irritates Tatum

Jayson Tatum picked up another technical foul for hanging on the rim but those techs are considered “non-unsportsmanlike” and don’t count against the season total for a potential suspension. Tatum said he has issue with the league’s new emphasis on hanging on the rim, especially when it risks player safety.

“That’s a rule that they implemented that quite frankly I don’t think makes any sense,” he said. “Because anybody who has ever played or dunked the ball, your momentum, you just try to make sure that you are stable when you land. You don’t want anyone underneath you.

“Maybe they just want me to let go and just land on my back.”

Tatum also said he’s still feeling the effects of a non-COVID illness.

Orlando leads Group C

The Celtics were still in the running to win Group C in the play-in tournament, but the Magic finished 3-1 and are now in control of winning Group C because of their head-to-head win. Boston is 2-1 in pool play … The Magic were without Wendell Carter Jr. (broken hand) and Markelle Fultz (knee tendinitis) … The Celtics sent two-way center Neemias Queta to Maine of the G-League. With Porzingis out for most of the second half, the Celtics were thin at center with only Horford and Luke Kornet available.

