Celtics lose way against Magic in NBA In-Season Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics looked to be in control early in the third quarter, imposing their will on the young, athletic Magic with solid offensive execution and consistent defensive stops. Then the Celtics appeared to get bored with the process, and then completely shut down for the final 18 minutes.

A 17-0 run put the Magic in control and then they spend the fourth period gashing the Celtics defense as Orlando took control of Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 113-96 win at Amway Center. Boston dropped to 2-1 in pool play in the first-year event.

The Celtics were porous offensively after the first period, shooting 40.8 percent and converting just 7 of 29 3-pointers against the league’s No. 1 defense. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points, but he was 0 for 3 from the 3-point line and many of his points were meaningless.