Celtics lose way against Magic in NBA In-Season Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics looked to be in control early in the third quarter, imposing their will on the young, athletic Magic with solid offensive execution and consistent defensive stops. Then the Celtics appeared to get bored with the process, and then completely shut down for the final 18 minutes.
A 17-0 run put the Magic in control and then they spend the fourth period gashing the Celtics defense as Orlando took control of Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 113-96 win at Amway Center. Boston dropped to 2-1 in pool play in the first-year event.
The Celtics were porous offensively after the first period, shooting 40.8 percent and converting just 7 of 29 3-pointers against the league’s No. 1 defense. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points, but he was 0 for 3 from the 3-point line and many of his points were meaningless.
Advertisement
Jaylen Brown scored 12 points in the opening quarter and just 6 in the final three. With Jrue Holiday out with a sprained ankle, Al Horford got the start and finished with just 3 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 9 points and left the game in the third quarter with left calf tightness.
Meanwhile, Mo Wagner burned his former team yet again, scoring 27 points in 24 minutes as the Magic outscored the Celtics, 65-40, in the second half.
The intensity heightened in the second quarter when Paolo Banchero was whistled for a technical foul after running over Porzingis in the paint. Moments later, Brown received a technical for arguing a non-call on a short jumper.
Tatum completed the trifecta when he received a technical for hanging on the rim after his dunk gave the Celtics a 54-47 lead with 35.3 seconds left before the half. The Magic had sliced the Celtics’ 12-point lead to 1 before Boston’s run.
Advertisement
Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.